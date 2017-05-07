World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Mutar Estudio
  6. 2016
  7. House on the Top / Mutar Estudio

House on the Top / Mutar Estudio

  • 13:00 - 7 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House on the Top / Mutar Estudio
Save this picture!
House on the Top / Mutar Estudio, © Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

© Leo Basoalto © Leo Basoalto © Leo Basoalto © Leo Basoalto +20

  • Architects

    Mutar Estudio

  • Location

    Curanipe, Pelluhue, Maule Region, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Cristián Axl Valdés

  • Model Maker

    Rocío Ramirez

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Leo Basoalto
Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

From the architect. Curanipe is a small coastal town in the middle part of Chile; territory of subsistence agriculture, artisanal fishing and summer tourism. In this place two couples owned a site far away from the sea, but compensated with large views towards the ravine of Chovellén River. The site is on the highest point of the ravine where the slope descends gently to the sea and abruptly to the river.

Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

Because of its geographic condition the place lacks of a horizontal ground, reason why the architecture tries to supply that lack building a podium that look towards the ravine.

Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

This house should give occasional shelter to the both couples who would use it together or separated. Given this condition of occupation, the program divides itself in three pavilions where each couple would be “owner” of one of this ones, meanwhile the third one – at center – would contain the common areas. The three pavilions locate parallel to each other but displaced in order to accommodate at the diagonal slope of the site.

Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto
Save this picture!
Sections 1 and 3
Sections 1 and 3
Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto

The distant landscape is captured by interior through large openings that frame it – like big paintings - extending the interior limits beyond its borders.

Save this picture!
© Leo Basoalto
© Leo Basoalto
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Chile
Cite: "House on the Top / Mutar Estudio" 07 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870643/house-on-the-top-mutar-estudio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »