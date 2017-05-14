James Corner Field Operations’ To Lead Much Needed Revitalisation of Hong Kong’s Waterfront

Save this picture! via James Corner Field Operations

With decaying infrastructure and a lack of viable public amenities, Hong Kong’s popular yet problematic waterfront is the focus of James Corner Field Operations’ latest undertaking, aiming to transform the site into an attractive tourist and local destination. The equivalent of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, Hong Kong’s Avenue of Stars and the Tsim Sha Tsui (TST) waterfront are in need of severe revitalisation, with areas requiring demolition if not reinforced within the decade.

The landscape architecture firm’s vision incorporates new seating, shading and green space to reinvigorate the promenade while offering panoramic views of the city’s skyline as it guides visitors towards the harbor. Trellises will provide 800 times more shade than what is currently offered, while seating will increase 325-fold to encourage public engagement and interaction with each other and the space.

Save this picture! via James Corner Field Operations

In addition to the promenade built upon a seawall, the proposal stresses a strengthened waterfront infrastructure for the site as it serves as a wave break to minimize wave damage on the shore and reduce storm effects. The seawall is clad in custom sculpted precast concrete that encourages underwater habitation and is also composed of interlocking panels to offer additional structural strength. The effects of potential typhoons are also countered with interlocking concrete pavers to withstand submerged conditions, while the trellises form windbreaks upon the shore.

Save this picture! via James Corner Field Operations

Renowned for their revitalisation of the Chelsea High Line in New York, James Corner Field Operations are also currently working on a historic canal in Washington D.C. Once complete, the Tsim Sh Tsui waterfront will function as a much needed attractive public space in Hong Kong, while continuing to withstand the detrimental effects of the rising tides of climate change.

News via: James Corner Field Operations.

