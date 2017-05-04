World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Take a Tour of the Recently Completed Visual Arts Building at University of Iowa with Steven Holl

Take a Tour of the Recently Completed Visual Arts Building at University of Iowa with Steven Holl

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Take a Tour of the Recently Completed Visual Arts Building at University of Iowa with Steven Holl

Steven Holl Architects' new Visual Arts Building at the University of Iowa, completed last fall, has already begun to make its impact on the school's social environment, pairing Art Building West (also designed by SHA, in 2006) to create a revitalized Arts Quad with public spaces the whole campus can enjoy.

These two videos give an in-depth look at the new building. In the video above, Steven Holl and Senior Partner Chris McVoy tour the school while providing commentary about their design process, as well as the history of the site and the building's construction. Also check out the video below to see all the spaces in action.

Videos via Steven Holl Architects.

Visual Arts Building at the University of Iowa / Steven Holl Architects

Completed in 2016 in Iowa City, United States. Images by Chris McVoy, Iwan Baan, Eric Dean. The new Visual Arts facility for the University of Iowa's School of Art and Art History provides 126,000 sf of loft- like space for all visual arts...

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Take a Tour of the Recently Completed Visual Arts Building at University of Iowa with Steven Holl" 04 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870628/take-a-tour-of-the-recently-completed-visual-arts-building-at-university-of-iowa-with-steven-holl/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »