World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. China
  5. Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
  6. 2016
  7. Suzhou Chapel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Suzhou Chapel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

  • 02:00 - 5 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Suzhou Chapel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Save this picture!
Suzhou Chapel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, © Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

© Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute © Pedro Pegenaute +21

  • Design Team

    Lyndon Neri & Rossana Hu (Founding Partners, Principal in Charge) Nellie Yang (Senior Associate) Jerry Guo (Senior Architectural Designer & Project Manager) Begona Sebastian (Senior Architectural Designer) Shirley Hsu Dana Wu Maia Peck Brian Lo (senior associate, product design) Simin Qiu
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

From the architect. The chapel is a feature building within the larger Village zone. As such, it occupies a prime location visible from the main road and along the waterfront. Its architectural language is derived from similar elements found elsewhere in the project, such as the undulating brick walls and floating white volume—but they are here, taken to another level of articulation. The brick walls begin to break down to an even more refined scale, where different heights of walls interweave with each other to create a choreographed landscape journey leading into the building itself. 

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The white volume also receives special treatment, here, it is composed of two layers. The inner layer is a simple box punctuated on all sides with scattered windows, while the outer layer is a folded and perforated metal skin, a “veil” which alternatively hides and reveals. In the daytime, the white box emerges shimmering gently in the sunlight, subtly exposing its contents. In the night, the white box becomes a jewel-like beacon in the project, its various windows emitting a soft glow in all directions.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Inside the building, visitors continue on their guided journey through the pre-function area and then into the main chapel space, which features a light-filled 12m high space. There is a seamless integration with the surrounding nature as picture windows frame various man-made and natural landscapes. A mezzanine level hovers overhead to accommodate extra guests, and includes a catwalk encircling the space, allowing 360 degrees of viewing angles. The mezzanine is integrated into a wood louvered cage element which wraps around the whole upper part of the room. A grid of glowing bulb lights and delicate bronze details give a touch of opulence to the otherwise quietly monastic spaces. Custom wood furniture and crafted wood details compliment the simple material palette of gray brick, terrazzo, and concrete. Another feature of the chapel building is a separate staircase alongside the main space, which allows visitors to gain access to the rooftop for unrivaled views across the scenic lake. Various openings along this stair ascent give unexpected views both internally and externally.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Churches China
Cite: "Suzhou Chapel / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office" 05 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870619/suzhou-chapel-neri-and-hu-design-and-research-office/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »