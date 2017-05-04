World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Américas 1500 / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Américas 1500 / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 4 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Américas 1500 / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Américas 1500 / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo +26

  • Architects

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Location

    Guadalajara, Jalisco, México

  • Founder Architect

    Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas

  • Architecture Leader

    Javier Sordo Madaleno de Haro

  • Project Leader

    Boris Pena

  • Area

    57970.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Rafael Gamo

  • Project Manager

    Andrés Harfuch

  • Production Manager

    Cándido Hernández

  • Design Team

    Juan Marín de la Plaza, Miguel Baranda, Abraham Gracía, Luis. A Cabello

  • Engineering Coordination

    Marcos Hernández

  • Engineering Team

    ADC Soluciones Integrales para la Construcción

  • Construction Coordination

    ADC Soluciones Integrales para la Construcción

  • Media & Marketing

    Rosalba Rojas, Maria Luisa Guzmán

  • Interior Design

    Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

  • Interior Director

    Nadia Borrás, Enrique Ralph

  • Interior Team

    Fernanda Patiño

  • Structural Engineering

    Luis Bozzo Estructuras y Proyectos

  • Structural Supervision

    Alba Proyectos

  • Electrical Engineering

    Fortuis Electromecánica S.A. de C.V.

  • Air Conditioning Engineering

    ICC Aire Acondicionado S.A. de C.V.

  • Systems & Special Engineering

    Teleintra S.A. de C.V.

  • Hydrosanitary Engineering

    Construcciones y Proyectos Hidráulicos y Sanitarios S.A. de C.V.

  • Lighting Consultant

    Sistemas y Soluciones en Eficiencia Energética S.A. de C.V.

  • Audio & Video Consultant

    Teleintra S.A. de C.V.

  • Landscape Consultant

    Plantica S.A. de C.V.

  • Security Consultant

    Bravo Centinelas

  • Construction

    Constructora Anteus

  • Certificate

    LEED Plata
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

From the architect. This mixed-use project for offices and a hotel is located in the heart of the city of Guadalajara. Its formal, emphatic, and unified volumetrics express its iconic nature.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The formal concept arises from the mixed-use character it will acquire, consisting of four stacked geometric volumes. Two of these are slightly offset, and exactly aligned on the rear face. These gestures of displacement are designed to interrupt the robustness of the building and express an elegant sense of movement. The lowest volume houses the hotel, and the three volumes above it are allocated to office use by three different corporations, each occupying one volume in its entirety.

Save this picture!
Secciones
Secciones

As a response to its urban context, adjacent to one of the city’s most significant urban highways, Americas Ave., the building presents a façade resembling a double skin, enveloping it for its protection.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The solar gain the building will receive on three of its four sides was one of the most significant design challenges. For this reason, the faces respond to this need with recessed aluminum framing, in the style of a curtain wall, specifically designed at the correct angle to create shadows and avoid excessive solar gain. On top of this, the building uses double glazing offering a high degree of solar protection. The purity and repetition of the lines of the façade grant it unique and timeless qualities that enhance its iconic character. As a result, it is the first building of this type in the west of the country to receive LEED certification.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The ground floor is conceived as a plaza, a large public space, providing access and transit for the building’s various uses.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Planta Baja
Planta Baja
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

A triple elevator core facilitates the operation of the hotel, offices, parking lot, and services. The vehicular and pedestrian entrances are set in a large plaza with textures and vegetation giving pedestrians priority over cars. The dominant textures used in the floor surface are natural limestone, which continues the geometry of the façade across the ground, with randomly-placed areas of paving.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Torre Américas 1500 is the first stage of development of a whole complex. This first stage is located on a site measuring 4,116 m², with a built area of 29,461 m² distributed over 26 floors from the ground floor to the last office level, below the heliport. There are 7 basement levels covering a total of 28,509 m². The structural design is based on post-tensioned concrete slabs and a central circulation core.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hotels Office Buildings Mexico
Cite: "Américas 1500 / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos" [Américas 1500 / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos] 04 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870616/americas-1500-sordo-madaleno-arquitectos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »