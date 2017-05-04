World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. MYS Architects Designs Tel Aviv High-Rise with Environmental-Ornamental Brise-Soleil

MYS Architects Designs Tel Aviv High-Rise with Environmental-Ornamental Brise-Soleil

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MYS Architects Designs Tel Aviv High-Rise with Environmental-Ornamental Brise-Soleil
Save this picture!
MYS Architects Designs Tel Aviv High-Rise with Environmental-Ornamental Brise-Soleil, Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects

MYS Architects has been selected to design a new mixed-use high-rise in the northern business district of Tel Aviv, an area home to the city’s urban skyscraper belt. Called the “Egged Tower,” the project consists of a 65-story tower rising from a commercial podium, constituting one of the largest current construction projects in the city.

The tower will be clad in a unique panelized facade system that employs techniques developed in the “Function of Ornament” research course led by Farshid Moussavi at the Harvard GSD.

Courtesy of MYS Architects Courtesy of MYS Architects Courtesy of MYS Architects Courtesy of MYS Architects +17

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects

Located at the center of several of the city’s primary circulatory arteries, the project site is wedged between a major highway to the east, a prominent road with an underground light rail line under construction to the west, an intersecting road linking the city to its eastern neighborhoods and pedestrian corridors connecting the Midtown development to the north and the Azrieli Center to the south.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects

Situated within the developing high-rise northern business district of Tel Aviv, Egged Tower and complex continues the urban skyscraper belt positioned between a major highway to the east, a prominent road with an underground light rail line under construction to the west, an intersecting road linking the city to its eastern neighborhoods and pedestrian corridors connecting the Midtown development to the north and the Azrieli Center to the south.

The 65 floor tower and complex program continues the mixed use character of the district with the addition of commercial space at ground level, a hotel above and residential apartment development on top.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects

“One of the dominating urban features of the scheme consists of an elevated garden plinth above street commerce and hotel amenities,” explains project architect Guy Re Moor.

“The resulting mass of the raised slab unifies the eclectic program, while its juxtaposition funnels a widening street path to a future Azrieli plaza, light rail station and tower. Moreover, at ground level, the interior pedestrian routes give way to composed courtyards or “urban rooms” framed by the garden scene above that emphasize particular experiences of the monolithic tower and provide a respite from city life.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects

The design of the Egged Tower draws inspiration from the vernacular of Tel Aviv modernism, utilizing a tilted-panel brise-soleil adaptation that infuses the environmental and ornamental.

“In addition to its local climatic attributes, a key feature of the tower scaled skin deals with its changing perception. At a faraway glance, the tilting panels reflect sunlight more acutely on the upper residential block then on the lower hotel counterpart. When one comes close, the lower hotel scales dominate as a result of a larger viewed surface area in relation to their upper residential contraries,” explains Re Moor.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects

“The resulting façade flip hones an accentuated shifting experience of the volume in relation to scale, program, city and street while the complex at large echoes a sense of place, the global & local, the iconic & the mundane, giving way to a newly defined Tel Avivian tower identity.”

News via MYS Architects.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of MYS Architects
Courtesy of MYS Architects

  • Architects

    MYS Architects

  • Location

    Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

  • Partner in Charge

    Rachel Feller

  • Associate & Team Leader

    Leonardo Harf

  • Project & Design Architect

    Guy Re Moor

  • 3D Visualization

    Ana Yakovlev

  • Height

    245 m

  • Program

    Mixed Use

  • Area

    70000.0 m2

Jerusalem Museum of Nature & Science Second Prize Winning Proposal / MYS Architects

Located in the heart of Jerusalem, next to Israel's government assembly building, the second prize winning proposal in the Jerusalem Museum of Nature & Science competition creates a vibrant flexible building that integrates seamlessly into the landscape and urban setting. Designed by MYS Architects , their design approach was sustainability driven from the get go.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Israel
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "MYS Architects Designs Tel Aviv High-Rise with Environmental-Ornamental Brise-Soleil" 04 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870610/mys-architects-designs-tel-aviv-high-rise-with-environmental-ornamental-brise-soleil/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »