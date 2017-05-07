METU Graduate Students Guesthouse / Uygur Architects

+35

Architects Uygur Architects

Location Middle East Technical University Üniversiteler Mahallesi, Dumlupınar Bulvarı No:1 06800 Çankaya Ankara/TURKEY, Üniversiteler Mahallesi, Middle East Technical University, 06800 Çankaya/Ankara, Turkey

Project Year 2015

Photographs Yercekim Architectural Photography

Project Team Necati Seren, Güliz Erkan, Dicle Uzunyayla, Emine Kirman, İrem Erdinç

Design Semra Uygur - Özcan Uygur, Eser Köken İşleyici, Zümral Aygüler Kartal, Sevda Özkan İmamoğlu

Client METU Foundation for Amelioration More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The dormitory building in METU Campus is built for accommodating graduate students during their studies. The building is designed by Uygur Architects based in Ankara, Turkey, as a living environment for academicians of different age groups and professions.

The project’s core unit is designed as a singular cell for one person that includes a sleeping and studying space. This core cell is repeated in the five-story building with angular articulations reminiscent of different streets. The organization of different cells for single, twin or quadruple use and their articulation creates the linear planning of the building. The living units are not placed in a hierarchical or consecutive order. Therefore different living practices and layers can be experienced within the building.

The blocks of the building that include the living units are placed in an angular order, with regard to the size of the lot, direction of the sun path and the prevailing wind. Those linear blocks meet up in the center as a knot, creating the common shared spaces that people can encounter with each other. The linear blocks housing the living units divert from this knot creating angular distances between each other in an increasing level of privacy.