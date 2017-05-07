World
METU Graduate Students Guesthouse / Uygur Architects

  • 02:00 - 7 May, 2017
METU Graduate Students Guesthouse / Uygur Architects
Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

© Yercekim Architectural Photography

  • Architects

    Uygur Architects

  • Location

    Middle East Technical University Üniversiteler Mahallesi, Dumlupınar Bulvarı No:1 06800 Çankaya Ankara/TURKEY, Üniversiteler Mahallesi, Middle East Technical University, 06800 Çankaya/Ankara, Turkey

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Yercekim Architectural Photography

  • Project Team

    Necati Seren, Güliz Erkan, Dicle Uzunyayla, Emine Kirman, İrem Erdinç

  • Design

    Semra Uygur - Özcan Uygur, Eser Köken İşleyici, Zümral Aygüler Kartal, Sevda Özkan İmamoğlu

  • Client

    METU Foundation for Amelioration
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

From the architect. The dormitory building in METU Campus is built for accommodating graduate students during their studies. The building is designed by Uygur Architects based in Ankara, Turkey, as a living environment for academicians of different age groups and professions.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

The project’s core unit is designed as a singular cell for one person that includes a sleeping and studying space. This core cell is repeated in the five-story building with angular articulations reminiscent of different streets. The organization of different cells for single, twin or quadruple use and their articulation creates the linear planning of the building. The living units are not placed in a hierarchical or consecutive order. Therefore different living practices and layers can be experienced within the building.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
Ground Plan
Ground Plan
Ground Plan
Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

The blocks of the building that include the living units are placed in an angular order, with regard to the size of the lot, direction of the sun path and the prevailing wind. Those linear blocks meet up in the center as a knot, creating the common shared spaces that people can encounter with each other. The linear blocks housing the living units divert from this knot creating angular distances between each other in an increasing level of privacy.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
