  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Guillermo Fischer
  6. 2009
  Villa de Leyva House / Guillermo Fischer

Villa de Leyva House / Guillermo Fischer

  15:00 - 8 May, 2017
Villa de Leyva House / Guillermo Fischer
Villa de Leyva House / Guillermo Fischer, Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer
Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer

Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer

  • Architects

    Guillermo Fischer

  • Location

    Boyaca, Colombia

  • Collaborating Architect

    Maribel Moreno

  • Wood Carpentry

    Alfonso Gallo

  • Area

    380.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2009
Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer
Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer

From the architect. A house of rest for an artist and his family, a patio house, with a square plan, a regular object in a natural environment, on a terrain with a slight slope, near the long mountain in which is embedded the sacred lagoon of Iguaque. This location generates the idea of ​​the main visual orientation of the house: The volcanic cone where the lagoon is.

Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer
Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer
Plan
Plan
Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer
Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer

The municipality demands in a subjective way that for the new constructions in the region the "colonial style" must be used; and that implies white walls, carpentries in wood, roofs covered in clay tiles, and eaves of 60cm. Paradoxically the regulations do not mention the courtyards. 

Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer
Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer

While the exterior of the house maintains the hardness of the thick white walls of the houses of the region, the interior contrasts with the fluidity of the organized spaces around the two patios (that are visually directed to the lagoon), which are faithful to aspects of the Andalusian architectural culture inherited, such as water, orange trees, round stones.

Section and facade
Section and facade

If the dining room, central space of the house, is a transparent space, it produces an unlimited uncontrolled directional flow, it is necessary that this directionality is cut by a wall on the back courtyard.  When leaving the dining room open on the patio facing Iguaque, and closed towards the other, a front and a back is built in the house, which also defines the social and private area.

Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer
Courtesy of Guillermo Fischer
Products:

Wood Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Colombia
Cite: "Villa de Leyva House / Guillermo Fischer" 08 May 2017. ArchDaily.
