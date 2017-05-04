Be a Voyeur in Christian Grey’s Revamped “50 Shades” Penthouse With This 3D Model

The interplay of tantalizing eroticism continues within Christian Grey’s luxury tower in the recently-released film sequel, Fifty Shades Darker. In the first film, Grey’s plush apartment played an integral role in undressing the personas of Anastasia Steele, who liberates herself from her chaste existence, and Christian, who exposes the seething and fiery carnal desires and fetishism behind his glorified masculine beauty, charm, and appearance.

Grey's penthouse, which resonates with his unyielding and intimidating Heathcliff undertones in the first part of the trilogy, turns over a new leaf in the sequel. There is ambient warmth in the penthouse; nevertheless, the high level of sophistication prevails in his penchant for singular tastes and fastidiously-selected objects and it remains unapologetically lush.

As you exit the elevator and walk on the glistening marble floors of the apartment, you are ushered into the uninterrupted space of the great room. There’s the Minotti Seymour Serpentine Vis a Vis Sofa, Richard MacDonald’s “Angelic Crystal” column sculpture, and a Fazioli grand piano with a price tag of $250,000.

The unattainable price tags of his objects of desire continue throughout the apartment, with iconic works of art like the sensual painting of the Madonna by Edvard Munch in the master bedroom or the classic icon of modern design by Charles and Ray Eames, La Chaise, which costs a whopping $11,295. He also ensures there is enough feminine grace in the boudoir (or “Ana’s room”)—and of the 16 other women who stayed there, only lucky Ana gets her own walk-in closet. Talk about taking big steps, Christian!

The spatial explicitness and openness of the penthouse with the sweeping views of Seattle also provide room for candidness. In this retreat, both characters open up to each other and shed their inhibitions and begin their journey of sexual exploration. The (painful) pleasures that await Ana in his play room which she refers to as the “red room of pain” is indeed a Pandora’s Box which unleashes sadistic pain, pleasure (at times) and eventually doubts and anger for her. The room, decked with neatly arranged leather studded whip racks and kinky toys, is where Grey’s absolute belief in “I do not make love” becomes an unfortunate yet expected reality for Ana; at least in the first film.

Archilogic has created a realistic 3D model in which every detail of the apartment is precisely recreated—except you do not have to worry about rules or signing a nondisclosure agreement, and there are no keys needed to unlock the playroom. At least visual pleasure is easily attainable here. Enjoy an uninterrupted tour of the apartment. For now, it’s “Laters Baby!”