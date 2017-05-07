World
Industrialized Ceramic Elements That Create a Variety of Urban Furnishings

Industrialized Ceramic Elements That Create a Variety of Urban Furnishings
Industrialized Ceramic Elements That Create a Variety of Urban Furnishings, © Javier de Paz García
In 1855 the German machinery manufacturer Carl Schlickeysen issued the patent he had recently created, the "Universal Patent Brickmaking machine", the first machine created to manufacture bricks by extrusión as an industrial process. 

SCHLICKEYSEN is a modular furniture system based on two types of modular metal supports and standard-sized ceramic curved vaults. All kinds of settings can be configured from the combination of these three elements; picnic tables, continuous benches, grandstands, topographies, and many more typologies can be achieved by just stacking the metal supports and using the ceramic vaults as a horizontal supporting surface. 

Description from the Architects. SCHLICKEYSEN is the first prototype of BOVEDILLA SERIES research, initiated by ENORME Studio and aimed to promote the use of industrialized ceramic pieces applied to furniture. 

© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
© Javier de Paz García
The first prototype has been fabricated for Centro Cultural Conde Duque in Madrid, firstly to be used as temporary furniture arrangement to provide space for activities at Gastrofestival 2017 and secondly to be included as a part of the Centre’s permanent furniture.

© Javier de Paz García
The series commits to the use of local materials and handcrafted work. Ceramic pieces used to produce the furniture are part of the stock owned by Grupo Díaz Redondo enterprise dedicated to the production of industrialized ceramics. Metal parts are fabricated at metalwork workshop CRRSA, both located a few kilometers away from Madrid.

Design: ENORME Studio
Collaborators: Elise Weegels, Derek Oliveira, Bennedikte Vefling, Catherine Grillo, Sofía Martínez
Construction: CARRSA + ENORME Studio
Client: Centro Cultural Conde Duque, Madrid
Photography: Javier de Paz García 

