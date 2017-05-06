Louis Kahn and Renzo Piano: The Harmony Between Each Legend’s Kimbell Museum Wing

Louis Kahn’s Kimbell Art Museum is a masterclass in natural lighting, with thin-shelled concrete vaults that feature subtle openings to reflect light into the galleries below. While Kahn’s wing of the Fort Worth Museum opened in 1972, in 2013 a second Renzo Piano-designed pavilion was added to the complex. Piano was selected to design the addition because he had worked for Kahn as a budding architect, and the homage to his former mentor is evident in the building’s similar layout and use of translucent glass panels. In this video, architect-photographer Songkai Liu takes viewers on a serene stroll through the museum’s campus. Time-lapses and pans of Kahn’s concrete are juxtaposed with the clean details of Piano’s glass in a soothing exploration of the two complementary projects.

To read more about this two-for-one of beautiful museums, read the following articles on ArchDaily:

Seeming Inevitability: Reconsidering Renzo Piano's Addition To Louis Kahn's Kimbell When Renzo Piano's addition to the Kimbell opened in late 2013, critical responses ranged from "both architects at the top of their games" (Witold Rybczynski) to "generous to a fault" (Mark Lamster) to "distant defacement" (Thomas de Monchaux).