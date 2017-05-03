The Complex Construction of Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum Tower to be Featured in New Documentary

With construction now well underway on One Thousand Museum in Miami, one of Zaha Hadid's largest projects to be completed posthumously, Curbed has reported that the 62-story tower will be the subject of an upcoming Discovery/PBS documentary covering the creation of complex structures from around the world. Titled “Impossible Builds,” the program will highlight the building’s unique glass fiber reinforced concrete exoskeleton.

Construction update at One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects. Photo Credit: Daniel Azoulay. A post shared by One Thousand Museum (@onethousandmuseum) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

“It is an honor for the project to be spotlighted in this important documentary film,” said Louis Birdman, one of the co-developers for One Thousand Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects. “We could not think of a better way to immortalize the forward-thinking project to a global audience across continents through this important documentary.”

The show will profile five different groundbreaking projects from across the globe, including the “Heart of Europe” villa resort in Dubai, and reportedly, one of New York City’s superthin skyscrapers.

One Thousand Museum rising. Photo Credit: @topflight_photography A post shared by One Thousand Museum (@onethousandmuseum) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

One Thousand Museum is expected to top off by the end of the year, with a grand opening anticipated in late 2018.

News via Curbed.

