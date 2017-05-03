Omar Gandhi: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

Omar Gandhi (Canada) from Omar Gandhi Architect is recognized as one of the world’s top 20 young architects by Wallpaper* Magazine and as one of 2016’s ‘Emerging Voices’ by The Architectural League of New York will be one of four keynote presentations by critically acclaimed architects that will be live-streamed from the international forum for daylight and architecture, the VELUX Daylight Symposium, to be held for the 7th time, 3-4 May 2017.

This year, the Daylight Symposium features leading international architects who will share ideas, experiences and viewpoints on how daylight matters in architecture. See the full programme here.