Omar Gandhi: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

Omar Gandhi (Canada) from Omar Gandhi Architect is recognized as one of the world’s top 20 young architects by Wallpaper* Magazine and as one of 2016’s ‘Emerging Voices’ by The Architectural League of New York will be one of four keynote presentations by critically acclaimed architects that will be live-streamed from the international forum for daylight and architecture, the VELUX Daylight Symposium, to be held for the 7th time, 3-4 May 2017.
This year, the Daylight Symposium features leading international architects who will share ideas, experiences and viewpoints on how daylight matters in architecture. See the full programme here.
-
TitleOmar Gandhi: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium
-
TypeLecture
-
Website
-
OrganizersThe VELUX Group
-
FromMay 03, 2017 02:00 PM
-
UntilMay 03, 2017 02:40 PM
-
VenueBerlin, Germany
-
Address
0 Comments
Comments are closed