World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Omar Gandhi: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

Omar Gandhi: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

  • 08:15 - 3 May, 2017
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Omar Gandhi: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

Omar Gandhi (Canada) from Omar Gandhi Architect is recognized as one of the world’s top 20 young architects by Wallpaper* Magazine and as one of 2016’s ‘Emerging Voices’ by The Architectural League of New York will be one of four keynote presentations by critically acclaimed architects that will be live-streamed from the international forum for daylight and architecture, the VELUX Daylight Symposium, to be held for the 7th time, 3-4 May 2017.

This year, the Daylight Symposium features leading international architects who will share ideas, experiences and viewpoints on how daylight matters in architecture. See the full programme here.

  • Title

    Omar Gandhi: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

  • Type

    Lecture

  • Website

    http://thedaylightsite.com

  • Organizers

    The VELUX Group

  • From

    May 03, 2017 02:00 PM

  • Until

    May 03, 2017 02:40 PM

  • Venue

    Berlin, Germany

  • Address

    Berlin
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Events
Cite: "Omar Gandhi: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium" 03 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870503/omar-gandhi-live-keynote-from-the-7th-velux-daylight-symposium/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »