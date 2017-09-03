World
  CLOUD Coworking / MESURA

  05:00 - 3 September, 2017
© Salva López
© Salva López
From the architect. On the sixth floor of an office building in Barcelona, MESURA designs a new Coworking space with 750 square meters.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The space has more than seventy work points, ten private offices, two meeting rooms, a common resting area and privileged views to work where the space becomes an inspiring experience.

© Salva López
© Salva López
It is easy to distinguish how two worlds cohabit in the same space, the duality between closed spaces, where silence and concentration are the key elements, contrasts completely with the common spaces, where flexibility and versatility bring out all their dynamism.

© Salva López
The enclosed spaces occupy the center while the common spaces are distributed around the perimeter, thus allowing light to flood all the corners of the Coworking and forcing to travel the space in a circular way, thus fostering the collaborative and dynamic character of all coworking needs to.

© Salva López
