  7. Chausson's Garden / Ateliers 2/3/4/

Chausson's Garden / Ateliers 2/3/4/

  • 15:00 - 16 May, 2017
Chausson's Garden / Ateliers 2/3/4/
Chausson's Garden / Ateliers 2/3/4/, © Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

© Clément Guillaume

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

From the architect. On a regional scale, the Chausson’s public garden in Chandon Republique’s joint development zone is located near the green axis. Valuating ordinary biodiversity, increasingly rare in the Ile-de-France is one of the main issue of the project.

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Master Plan
Master Plan
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Occupying a field of 6.500 m², it’s also a local garden, with an “intensive” use, due to its establishment at the heart of an eco-neighbourhood of more than 1.500 housings. The issue is on one part to give furnished spaces to inhabitants, constituted of an educational block, a large child play area and kitchen gardens, but also creating a quieter zone (700 m²), space of relaxation, reading and wandering.

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Diagram
Diagram
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

General architect and contractor for design and execution of the place and the public square, Ateliers 2/3/4/ is also coordinating architect of the joint development zone.

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Chausson's Garden / Ateliers 2/3/4/" 16 May 2017. ArchDaily.
