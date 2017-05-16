Chausson's Garden / Ateliers 2/3/4/

+36

Architects Ateliers 2/3/4/

Location Gennevilliers, France

Architect in Charge Agate Mordka

Area 6500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Clément Guillaume

Manufacturers Loading...

Team 2/3/4/ Juan Francisco Seage

Engineer BERIM More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. On a regional scale, the Chausson’s public garden in Chandon Republique’s joint development zone is located near the green axis. Valuating ordinary biodiversity, increasingly rare in the Ile-de-France is one of the main issue of the project.

Occupying a field of 6.500 m², it’s also a local garden, with an “intensive” use, due to its establishment at the heart of an eco-neighbourhood of more than 1.500 housings. The issue is on one part to give furnished spaces to inhabitants, constituted of an educational block, a large child play area and kitchen gardens, but also creating a quieter zone (700 m²), space of relaxation, reading and wandering.

General architect and contractor for design and execution of the place and the public square, Ateliers 2/3/4/ is also coordinating architect of the joint development zone.