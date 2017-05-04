World
  3. Anne Lacaton: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

Anne Lacaton: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

  • 03:31 - 4 May, 2017
Anne Lacaton (France) is an award-winning architect and part of the duo Lacaton & Vassal, having made reuse of existing materials and integration of daylighting in standard construction their signature architecture and adding a social dimension to architectural design.

She is one of four keynote presentations by critically acclaimed architects that will be live-streamed from the international forum for daylight and architecture, the VELUX Daylight Symposium, to be held for the 7th time, 3-4 May 2017.

  • Title

    Anne Lacaton - LIVE KEYNOTE from the Daylight Symposium

  • Type

    Lecture

  • Organizers

    The VELUX Group

  • From

    May 04, 2017 09:10 AM

  • Until

    May 04, 2017 09:50 AM

  • Venue

    Berlin,Germany

  • Address

    Berlin
"Anne Lacaton: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium" 04 May 2017.
