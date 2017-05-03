Stefan Behnisch: LIVE KEYNOTE from the 7th VELUX Daylight Symposium

Stefan Behnisch (Germany) from Behnisch Architekten, an award-winning architect and advocate of sustainable design, is one of four keynote presentations by critically acclaimed architects that will be live-streamed from the international forum for daylight and architecture, the VELUX Daylight Symposium, to be held for the 7th time, 3-4 May 2017.
This year, the Daylight Symposium features leading international architects who will share ideas, experiences and viewpoints on how daylight matters in architecture. See the full programme here.
TitleStefan Behnisch - LIVE KEYNOTE from the Daylight Symposium
TypeLecture
Organizers
FromMay 03, 2017 09:20 AM
UntilMay 03, 2017 10:00 AM
VenueBerlin, Germany
Address
