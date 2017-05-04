World
Kant K / DATT + koyori
Kant K / DATT + koyori, © Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

© Shohei Yoshida

  • Architects

    DATT, koyori

  • Location

    Muko, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

  • Architects in Charge

    Keita Ikebe, Masahiko Nakamura, Taichi Ito

  • Structure

    Kaneko Takeshi structural design office

  • Area

    1370.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

From the architect. A residential complex located in Muko city, Kyoto. The building is facing to a historical street. The location is mixed with historic sites and countryside sceneries as well as the modern shops and apartments, making the area rather unarranged.

Site Plan
Site Plan

Thus, we aimed not just to meet the requirements as a preferable rent but also aimed to make the architecture have positive effects to the townscape when to design this apartment. We first came up with the size of the apartment – three stories with reinforced concrete - based on the legal requirements then made all rooms facing to south.

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

We used the least foundation walls within the residential space and streamlined the equipment area to enable the possible layout changes in the future. To reduce the pressure of the size, the building is set some distance back from the road and has a semi-outdoor public space as a buffer zone surrounded by thin structural walls that are designed like under-eaves space of the Japanese traditional townhouse called Machiya. Furthermore, 2ft-width exterior wall parts are used for outer walls and its slim ditch pattern contributes the large structure settles into the scales of neighbor residential houses. And a black water-repellent coating helps the apartment fits into the houses with Japanese tiled-roofs in the area. (By finishing the surface uneven, it also delays the degradation of the materials over time.)

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida

We believe a townscape well represents the way of thinking of local residents. We expect our intention to inherit the good local traditions - not just to pursue the economic approach - will be taken over in this area.

© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
© Shohei Yoshida
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
