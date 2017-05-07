Recycled Shipping Containers as Backyard Swimming Pools

From high rises to housing to kiosks and disaster relief, shipping containers have become a more common architectural tool over the past few years. Now, Canada-based company Modpool has unveiled yet another use for shipping containers—backyard swimming pools and hot tubs.

Designed to be modular and simple to install, the pools are shipped with all necessary equipment—including a UV water cleaning system built in so that only light ground prep and power and gas access are necessary before the spaces are ready to use.

With the ability to separate hot tub and pool spaces in one container through a removable divider, Modpool is versatile in its use and can increase water temperature by 86 degrees in one hour.

Furthermore, the pools, which feature windows, can be installed above ground, partially in the ground with retaining walls, or fully in-ground.

Pool temperature, jets, and lighting can be controlled by an app on a smartphone.

An 8-by-20-foot pool is priced at $26,900, and the pools are also available in an 8’ by 40’ model.

Learn more about Modpool here.

News via: Modpool and Curbed.