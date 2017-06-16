World
  • 17:00 - 16 June, 2017
Lower Sproul Redevelopment / Moore Ruble Yudell Architects and Planners, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Alan Karchmer © Bruce Damonte © Alan Karchmer © Bruce Damonte +43

  • Collaborating Principal

    Jeanne Chen (Registered Architect, AIA)

  • Associate Principal

    Stanley Anderson

  • Architects (Registered Architects, AIA)

    Amy Hellmund, Clay Holden, Eric Tecza, Lani Lee, Richard Destin

  • Designers

    Alise Romero, Caryn Grape, Ellen Riingen, Jason Pytko, Kentaro Yamada, Kaoru Orime, Martin Saavedra, Ruth Ortega, Tristan Hall

  • Engineers Structural (and Geotechnical)

    Rutherfod + Chekene

  • Civil

    Sherwood Design Engineers

  • Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Vertical Transportation

    Syska Hennessy Group

  • Acoustical

    Charles M. Salter Associates, Inc.

  • Architectural Support

    Noll & Tam Architects and Planners, Glaserworks Architecture & Urban Design

  • Waterproofing

    Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Inc.

  • Graphics & Signage

    Sussman/Prejza & Company, Inc.

  • Specifications

    Gary Barnett Specifications

  • Fire & Life Safety

    Jensen Hughes

  • Sustainability

    Atelier Te

  • Lighting

    Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design

  • Landscape

    CMG Landscape Architecture

  • Client

    Associated Students of the University of California; University of California, Berkeley; Rob Gayle, AIA and Emily Marthinsen, AIA, Campus Architects; Beth Piatnitza and Teri Mathers, Project Managers

  • Owner

    Associated Students of the University of California; Regents of the University of California

  • General contractor

    McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

  • Audio-Visual, Security, Data

    TEECOM

  • Food Service

    RAS Design Group

  • Hardware

    Finish Hardware Technology
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

From the architect. The Lower Sproul Redevelopment Project is a student based initiative that called for recasting the existing facilities at Lower Sproul Plaza into a revitalized and state-of-the-art facility combining both new construction and adaptive reuse strategies.

© Alan Karchmer
© Alan Karchmer

Students at University of California, Berkeley voted for a student fee hike to help the university fund the adaptive reuse, construction, and revitalization of the multi-building Lower Sproul Plaza. The master plan balances physical and programming needs; celebrates the diverse community of students, faculty, and staff; and creates a “living room” for student life and learning.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The redevelopment involved demolishing the concrete Eshleman Hall, built in the 1960s, and replaced it with a larger, more transparent building to expose activities within. The MLK Jr. Student Union was renovated and expanded, the Cesar Chavez Student Center was renovated, and the Pelican Building and alumni house were seismically strengthened. The project also included the addition of new planters, trees, seating, and a rain garden to the plaza.

Program Diagram
Program Diagram

Modern flexible spaces accommodate the evolving needs of future generations of students for student services, retail, food service, meeting space, and space for student organizations and student government. The Lower Sproul Redevelopment site will make the southern edge of campus on Bancroft Way a vibrant gateway between campus and community, with 24/7 activity.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
