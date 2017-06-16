Lower Sproul Redevelopment / Moore Ruble Yudell Architects and Planners

+43

Collaborating Principal Jeanne Chen (Registered Architect, AIA)

Associate Principal Stanley Anderson

Architects (Registered Architects, AIA) Amy Hellmund, Clay Holden, Eric Tecza, Lani Lee, Richard Destin

Designers Alise Romero, Caryn Grape, Ellen Riingen, Jason Pytko, Kentaro Yamada, Kaoru Orime, Martin Saavedra, Ruth Ortega, Tristan Hall

Engineers Structural (and Geotechnical) Rutherfod + Chekene

Civil Sherwood Design Engineers

Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Vertical Transportation Syska Hennessy Group

Acoustical Charles M. Salter Associates, Inc.

Architectural Support Noll & Tam Architects and Planners, Glaserworks Architecture & Urban Design

Waterproofing Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Inc.

Graphics & Signage Sussman/Prejza & Company, Inc.

Specifications Gary Barnett Specifications

Fire & Life Safety Jensen Hughes

Sustainability Atelier Te

Lighting Horton Lees Brogden Lighting Design

Landscape CMG Landscape Architecture

Client Associated Students of the University of California; University of California, Berkeley; Rob Gayle, AIA and Emily Marthinsen, AIA, Campus Architects; Beth Piatnitza and Teri Mathers, Project Managers

Owner Associated Students of the University of California; Regents of the University of California

General contractor McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.

Audio-Visual, Security, Data TEECOM

Food Service RAS Design Group

Hardware Finish Hardware Technology More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The Lower Sproul Redevelopment Project is a student based initiative that called for recasting the existing facilities at Lower Sproul Plaza into a revitalized and state-of-the-art facility combining both new construction and adaptive reuse strategies.

Students at University of California, Berkeley voted for a student fee hike to help the university fund the adaptive reuse, construction, and revitalization of the multi-building Lower Sproul Plaza. The master plan balances physical and programming needs; celebrates the diverse community of students, faculty, and staff; and creates a “living room” for student life and learning.

The redevelopment involved demolishing the concrete Eshleman Hall, built in the 1960s, and replaced it with a larger, more transparent building to expose activities within. The MLK Jr. Student Union was renovated and expanded, the Cesar Chavez Student Center was renovated, and the Pelican Building and alumni house were seismically strengthened. The project also included the addition of new planters, trees, seating, and a rain garden to the plaza.

Modern flexible spaces accommodate the evolving needs of future generations of students for student services, retail, food service, meeting space, and space for student organizations and student government. The Lower Sproul Redevelopment site will make the southern edge of campus on Bancroft Way a vibrant gateway between campus and community, with 24/7 activity.