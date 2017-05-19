Town Entrance in Chatenay Malabry / Ateliers 2/3/4/

+28

Architects Ateliers 2/3/4/

Location 92290 Châtenay-Malabry, France

Architect in Charge Agate Mordka

Engineer Y-ingénierie

Team 2/3/4/ AialOlaberria, Juan Francisco Seage.

Area 4200.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Clément Guillaume

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Strategically located at the entrance of a new neighbourhood, the square provides a clear view of the crossroads whilst announcing the future development of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

The geo-topographical characteristics of the site, a 5-metre change in level together with its location at the intersection of dense traffic roads, determined the landscape plan. Three horizontal terraces are formed as plateaux ranging from very mineral to extensively planted, with fountains and plenty of seating. They give access to the different building entrances.

Located below the rue J.B. Clement gives them protection from nuisances related to the intensity of traffic whilst allowing visual continuity to both sides of the road. The series of steps, tiers, ramps and terraces is treated in natural stone with abondant planting. This new mineral topography integrates all pedestrian movement and access constraints whilst allowing for different uses.