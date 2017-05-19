World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. France
  5. Ateliers 2/3/4/
  6. 2016
  7. Town Entrance in Chatenay Malabry / Ateliers 2/3/4/

Town Entrance in Chatenay Malabry / Ateliers 2/3/4/

  • 15:00 - 19 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Town Entrance in Chatenay Malabry / Ateliers 2/3/4/
Save this picture!
Town Entrance in Chatenay Malabry / Ateliers 2/3/4/, © Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

© Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume © Clément Guillaume +28

  • Architects

    Ateliers 2/3/4/

  • Location

    92290 Châtenay-Malabry, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Agate Mordka

  • Engineer

    Y-ingénierie

  • Team 2/3/4/

    AialOlaberria, Juan Francisco Seage.

  • Area

    4200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

From the architect. Strategically located at the entrance of a new neighbourhood, the square provides a clear view of the crossroads whilst announcing the future development of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

The geo-topographical characteristics of the site, a 5-metre change in level together with its location at the intersection of dense traffic roads, determined the landscape plan. Three horizontal terraces are formed as plateaux ranging from very mineral to extensively planted, with fountains and plenty of seating. They give access to the different building entrances.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Located below the rue J.B. Clement gives them protection from nuisances related to the intensity of traffic whilst allowing visual continuity to both sides of the road. The series of steps, tiers, ramps and terraces is treated in natural stone with abondant planting. This new mineral topography integrates all pedestrian movement and access constraints whilst allowing for different uses.

Save this picture!
© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Space France
Cite: "Town Entrance in Chatenay Malabry / Ateliers 2/3/4/" 19 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870465/town-entrance-in-chatenay-malabry-ateliers-2-3-4/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »