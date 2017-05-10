World
Sticks & Stones Home / Luigi Rosselli

  17:00 - 10 May, 2017
Sticks & Stones Home / Luigi Rosselli
Sticks & Stones Home / Luigi Rosselli, © Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

From the architect. Hunters Hill is an attractive, historic peninsula that lies between the Parramatta and Lane Cove rivers on the north shore of Sydney Harbour.  The suburb, a precursor to the Garden City movement, was subdivided in the 19th century with sandstone mansions and Victorian timber cottages sitting side by side, with large gardens and private parks containing centuries old trees.

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

It was natural to choose stone and timber to build a new house on the edge of one of these private parks.  Sydney sandstone has a slightly yellow hue that darkens and becomes more attractive over time.  The timeless materials provide a warm colour palette in an otherwise contemporary construction. 

Behind the sandstone walls, huge, double glassed (Skyframe) windows with minimal framing are pocketed out of sight.   Post tensioned concrete slabs have been cantilevered with minimal steel post support to cover the main garden terrace.  Behind vertical timber shutters, curved glass windows span from floor to ceiling.

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Designed for an uncluttered and relaxed family life the house layout is very simple and quite cartesian in plan except for one sinuous wall overhanging the driveway.  Every room opens to a terrace or the garden through large glass doors that slide on ball bearings; one can step outside without noticing the thresholds. Additionally, one can move fluidly from the entry to the open plan living space while hardly noticing the floor to ceiling timber door that, when open, is entirely hidden in the wall but when closed completely separates the open plan area from the rest of the house.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

All this modern machinery for easy living could end up being sterile and boring without a dark side: take the stairs to the basement and you will find a subterranean level housing a car collection, a home theatre, workshop, and wine cellar.

© Justin Alexander
© Justin Alexander

Project Architect, Jane McNeill managed to pull out of the barrel a beautiful cellar and perfectly detailed drawings that required no site visits and no questions from the Builder to execute.

© Edward Birch
© Edward Birch
Cite: "Sticks & Stones Home / Luigi Rosselli" 10 May 2017. ArchDaily.
