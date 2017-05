+20

Architects dolmus Architekten

Location 6026 Rain, Switzerland

Architects in Charge Cédric von Däniken, Gani Turunc

Area 1500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Aytac Pekdemir

From the architect. The densification on the main street is carried out by a volumetrically structured building. The North facade leans against the street space in the same degree as the historic buildings. The south facade with the staggered balconies is free of any formal conditions.