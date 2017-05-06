World
Call for Papers Chicago Schools: Authors, Audiences and History

  • 19:30 - 6 May, 2017
Call for Papers Chicago Schools: Authors, Audiences and History
“Chicago Schools” is an international peer-reviewed graduate student symposium that explores the interplay between the individual and collective in the process of making history. The symposium, hosted by the IIT College of Architecture PhD Program in partnership with the Chicago Architecture Biennial, will engage with and enhance the dialogue around the Biennial theme, “Make New History,” by highlighting graduate student contributions in architecture, design, humanities, and architectural and urban history. Papers may revisit past and present Chicago Schools - from Henry van Brunt’s "School" and William James’ "Chicago School of Thought" to Sigfried Giedion’s "Chicago School of Architecture,” and beyond - as well as the emergence of new historiographic and architectural traditions within a global context.

Find the call for papers on the symposium website.

Download the information related to this competition here.

Competitions

