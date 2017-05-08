AIA Announces Winner of 2017 Latrobe Prize

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) College of Fellows has selected a team of three faculty members from Northeastern University’s School of Architecture and Resilient Cities Laboratory as the winner of the 2017 Latrobe Prize, for their study of “Future-Use Architecture.”

Awarded biennially for “a two-year program of research leading to significant advances in the architecture profession,” the Prize honors its winners with $100,000. This year’s winning study of “future-use architecture” focuses on the balance between flexible and fixed building systems to respond to unforeseeable circumstances and changes.

The selected Latrobe Prize proposal by Peter Wiederspahn AIA, Associate Professor of Architecture, and Principal of Wiederspahn Architecture; Michelle Laboy PE, Assistant Professor of Architecture and co-founder of FieLDworkshop and David Fannon AIA, Member ASHARE, LEED AP BD+C, Assistant Professor of Architecture and of Civil and Environmental Engineering, seeks to answer questions related to how to best design buildings and cities for unknown future uses and how to help initiate more informed development practices and regulatory frameworks for adaptive reuse and regeneration.

The winning research is expected to generate both products and architectural education.

Learn more about future-use buildings from Northeastern University here.

News via: The American Institute of Architects (AIA).