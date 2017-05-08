World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. AIA Announces Winner of 2017 Latrobe Prize

AIA Announces Winner of 2017 Latrobe Prize

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
AIA Announces Winner of 2017 Latrobe Prize
Save this picture!
AIA Announces Winner of 2017 Latrobe Prize, © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/cityyear/5915040531/in/photolist-a1G8tr-d7YcWq-d7Ycmu-8onoLj-q9z5zT-puenXT-8aQDiV-4rjAY2-qqZf4M-qqZ4ek-93z5oj-dpQatA-87NYUz-93z6t9-dpQ9KG-dpQb47-a3ZENP-a43xjE-7jU2EN-nWxsEK-qqVQa7-kGQvse-puep26-a3ZF1v-7PDTLx-pueLQ6-qqZ7pi-93AbL7-qoGVhd-ptZDJm-q9yUz2-qqPeXF-aE4Fyt-qqVDK9-93x74H-93z9cG-93z8ph-5ZcB6g-8ojd72-iv2kXD-8ojd3H-aBfxYa-d7Y8hq-ekLoLj-puenbH-fTQ72r-d7YC63-9wbF3e-7xMyFJ-axK3Cr'>Flickr user City Year</a> licensed under <a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/">CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>. Image
© Flickr user City Year licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Image

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) College of Fellows has selected a team of three faculty members from Northeastern University’s School of Architecture and Resilient Cities Laboratory as the winner of the 2017 Latrobe Prize, for their study of “Future-Use Architecture.”

Awarded biennially for “a two-year program of research leading to significant advances in the architecture profession,” the Prize honors its winners with $100,000. This year’s winning study of “future-use architecture” focuses on the balance between flexible and fixed building systems to respond to unforeseeable circumstances and changes.

The selected Latrobe Prize proposal by Peter Wiederspahn AIA, Associate Professor of Architecture, and Principal of Wiederspahn Architecture; Michelle Laboy PE, Assistant Professor of Architecture and co-founder of FieLDworkshop and David Fannon AIA, Member ASHARE, LEED AP BD+C, Assistant Professor of Architecture and of Civil and Environmental Engineering, seeks to answer questions related to how to best design buildings and cities for unknown future uses and how to help initiate more informed development practices and regulatory frameworks for adaptive reuse and regeneration.

The winning research is expected to generate both products and architectural education.

Learn more about future-use buildings from Northeastern University here.

News via: The American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "AIA Announces Winner of 2017 Latrobe Prize" 08 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870395/aia-announces-winner-of-2017-latrobe-prize/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »