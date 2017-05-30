Garden House / CONNATURAL

+28

Architects CONNATURAL

Location Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia

Architects in Charge Edgar Mazo, Sebastian Mejía

Area 550.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Isaac Ramírez Marín

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborator Architects Santiago Hurtado Gaviria, Lojann Restrepo García

Landscape Andrés Ospina More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. For the conception of the house, an enclosure of a central patio is used, which is surrounded by the domestic program: Common areas, studies and bedrooms are determined by the idea of nature inscribed in the patio.

The perimeter of the program is in its turn formed by native gardens composing the rhythm that structures the space.

The garden house brings us closer to an idea of a domestic life where the limit between culture and nature is dissolved.