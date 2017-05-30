World
  7. Garden House / CONNATURAL

Garden House / CONNATURAL

  • 13:00 - 30 May, 2017
Garden House / CONNATURAL
© Isaac Ramírez Marín

  • Architects

    CONNATURAL

  • Location

    Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia

  • Architects in Charge

    Edgar Mazo, Sebastian Mejía

  • Area

    550.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Isaac Ramírez Marín

  • Collaborator Architects

    Santiago Hurtado Gaviria, Lojann Restrepo García

  • Landscape

    Andrés Ospina
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. For the conception of the house, an enclosure of a central patio is used, which is surrounded by the domestic program: Common areas, studies and bedrooms are determined by the idea of nature inscribed in the patio.

Section
Section
Section
Section

The perimeter of the program is in its turn formed by native gardens composing the rhythm that structures the space.

Isometry
Isometry
The garden house brings us closer to an idea of a domestic life where the limit between culture and nature is dissolved.

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Colombia
