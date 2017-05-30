Garden House / CONNATURAL

-
Architects
LocationMedellin, Antioquia, Colombia
Architects in ChargeEdgar Mazo, Sebastian Mejía
Area550.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Collaborator ArchitectsSantiago Hurtado Gaviria, Lojann Restrepo García
LandscapeAndrés Ospina
From the architect. For the conception of the house, an enclosure of a central patio is used, which is surrounded by the domestic program: Common areas, studies and bedrooms are determined by the idea of nature inscribed in the patio.
The perimeter of the program is in its turn formed by native gardens composing the rhythm that structures the space.
The garden house brings us closer to an idea of a domestic life where the limit between culture and nature is dissolved.
