  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  5. KAAN Architecten
  6. 2017
  B30 / KAAN Architecten

B30 / KAAN Architecten

  • 03:00 - 3 May, 2017
B30 / KAAN Architecten
B30 / KAAN Architecten, © Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts

© Karin Borghouts © Karin Borghouts © Sebastian van Damme © Karin Borghouts +42

  • Project Team

    Tjerk de Boer, Timo Cardol, Kevin Claus, Sebastian van Damme, Paolo Faleschini, Raluca Firicel, Cristina Gonzalo Cuairán, Walter Hoogerwerf, Marlon Jonkers, Hedwig van der Linden, Loes Martens, Marija Mateljan, Giuseppe Mazzaglia, Maurizio Papa, Ismael Planelles Naya, Christian Sluijmer, Koen van Tienen

  • Contractor

    Breijer Bouw & Installatie, Rotterdam

  • Construction Advisor

    Pieters Bouwtechniek, Delft

  • Technical Installations Advisor:

    Breijer Bouw & Installatie, Rotterdam

  • Construction W+E Installations:

    Breijer Bouw & Installatie, Rotterdam; Deerns, Rijswijk

  • Building Physics, Fire Control and Acoustics

    Deerns, Rijswijk

  • Financial Advisor

    RebelGroup, Rotterdam

  • Lighting Design

    Studio Rublek, Schiphol

  • Mosaic Design Artist

    Rob Birza (1962, Geldrop, NL)

  • Terrazzo Mosaic Realisation

    Van der Zande Terrazzo en Mozaiek (Eric van der Zande and Marco Maarschalkerweerd)

  • Monumental Staircase and Minister’s Room lighting Fixture

    Jan Pauwels

  • Offices

    Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB), Netherlands Institute for Social Research (SCP), Netherlands Environmental Assessment

  • Primary Client

    Central Government Real Estate Agency (Rijksvastgoedbedrijf)

  • Direct Client

    Facilicom Services Group BV
© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts

From the architect. Originally built in 1917, by the then chief government architect Daniel E.C. Knuttel, as a Ministry during a period of austerity and renovated in 1994 by professor Hans Ruijssenaars, B30 is an imposing structure with a strong, distinct architectural character and it is a Grade 1 listed building in the Netherlands.

© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts

B30 is located in The Hague city center, alongside the Haagse Bos green space. It stands on Bezuidenhoutseweg, an historical arterial route connecting the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch and the Dutch Parliament, Het Binnenhof.

Site Plan
Site Plan

KAAN Architecten’s design with its clear layout and architecture transforms the enclosed, hierarchical building – with an atmosphere representative of people’s perception of the State in the early 1900s – into an open, transparent and inviting setting in line with a contemporary and state-of-the-art working environment.

© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts

Thanks to an acute analysis that has mapped the essential qualities of the original design to create an inspired framework, the historic building is seen not as a dead museum piece, but as a vital and sustainable component of the total design.Anchored in its urban setting, broader landscape and historic environment, B30 features an accessible and transparent public ground-floor, including restaurant, café, library, meeting and seminar rooms. All passageways are aligned with each other, creating long sightlines through the building, enhancing contact with the street, woods and gardens, and simplifying orientation and way-finding. 

Section
Section
Section
Section

At the core of the building, a large Atrium becomes the quiet heart of B30. Here, Dutch artist Rob Birza was called upon to design a new mosaic floor pattern, a garden abstraction giving life to an internal landscape that is visually connected with the city forest and the new side gardens. Knuttel’s original design has been expanded on both sides: the Seminar Foyer features meeting rooms, seminar rooms, and a sunken auditorium running through the glazed space, while the Work Foyer is characterized by lounge and working areas, an espresso bar and a library. The Foyers’ partitions feature large pivoted glass doors encased by high-gloss aluminum frames opening onto the gardens.

© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts
Scheme Mosaic
Scheme Mosaic

Both Atrium and the Foyers have been covered by a series of daylight shafts that borrow from the ubiquitous original coffered ceilings and take as their design principle a square base topped with triangular glass. These elements have been positioned for an optimal dispersion of sunlight, while preventing overheating by solar radiation.

© Sebastian van Damme
© Sebastian van Damme

The monumental staircase grants access to the magnificent former Minister’s Room on the first floor, while the Atrium visually connects with the four upper floors, which accommodates the workspaces of the various institutions. A new level of offices is situated over the “nave” of the building, and flows into the roof, where the height has been reduced from 30 to 20 metres to bring good scale and proportions to the inner courtyard.

© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts

The façades of the new additions consist of a sandblasted concrete frames filled with stone and a colouring agent that matches the tones of the original building. Moreover, the change in hierarchical relations and the importance of the ground floor has been expressed in the façade by enlarging the windows: the openings have been taken down to the stone plinth of the building, moving the window sills down and lengthening the jambs.

© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts

B30 now gives space to contemporary ideas regarding government transparency, seen through the original design. A spatial expression of a shared vision that will inspire curiosity and invite research and debate.

© Karin Borghouts
© Karin Borghouts

