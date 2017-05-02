World
  Design Strategy & Research Center / THE_SYSTEM LAB

Design Strategy & Research Center / THE_SYSTEM LAB

  2 May, 2017
Design Strategy & Research Center / THE_SYSTEM LAB
© Yongkwan Kim
  • Architects

    THE_SYSTEM LAB

  • Location

    Yangsan-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea

  • Design Team

    Sanghyun Park, Choonglyeol Lee, Younghwan Kim, Jinman Choi, Jongkil Kim, Jinchul Choi

  • Area

    6311.13 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Yongkwan Kim

  • Structure

    THE KUJO Co., Ltd

  • Machine Electricity

    HANA Consulting Engineers Co., Ltd

  • Lighting

    EONSLD

  • Constructor

    TAESONG Construction Co., Ltd

  • Site Area

    3,576.87 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Yongkwan Kim
From the architect. The characteristics of space where people like Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, The Beatles, and Steve Jobs who delivered innovative thinking and message mostly stayed was freedom and expandability. In their youth, unusual but magnificent and cozy places like barn, storage, factory, and garage were the source of inspiration for their creative thinking. This BARN was an excellent functional and emotional space typology where amplifies ventilation, three dimensional expandability, and emotional inspiration through depth in space.

© Yongkwan Kim
Diagram
Diagram
© Yongkwan Kim
Design seeks for esthetics which practicality and sensibility are well balanced. We suggest newly interpreted DESIGN BARN as a typology of lab where handles designs that are endlessly creative and challenging for innovative thinking.

© Yongkwan Kim
Diagram
Diagram
© Yongkwan Kim
We expect a birth and reaction of innovative thoughts for our next generation through people who work, research, and visit this lab.

© Yongkwan Kim
