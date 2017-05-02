Design Strategy & Research Center / THE_SYSTEM LAB

-
Architects
-
LocationYangsan-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea
-
Design TeamSanghyun Park, Choonglyeol Lee, Younghwan Kim, Jinman Choi, Jongkil Kim, Jinchul Choi
-
Area6311.13 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
StructureTHE KUJO Co., Ltd
-
Machine ElectricityHANA Consulting Engineers Co., Ltd
-
LightingEONSLD
-
ConstructorTAESONG Construction Co., Ltd
-
Site Area3,576.87 m2
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. The characteristics of space where people like Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, The Beatles, and Steve Jobs who delivered innovative thinking and message mostly stayed was freedom and expandability. In their youth, unusual but magnificent and cozy places like barn, storage, factory, and garage were the source of inspiration for their creative thinking. This BARN was an excellent functional and emotional space typology where amplifies ventilation, three dimensional expandability, and emotional inspiration through depth in space.
Design seeks for esthetics which practicality and sensibility are well balanced. We suggest newly interpreted DESIGN BARN as a typology of lab where handles designs that are endlessly creative and challenging for innovative thinking.
We expect a birth and reaction of innovative thoughts for our next generation through people who work, research, and visit this lab.
0 Comments
Comments are closed