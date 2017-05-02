Design Strategy & Research Center / THE_SYSTEM LAB

+40

Architects THE_SYSTEM LAB

Location Yangsan-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, South Korea

Design Team Sanghyun Park, Choonglyeol Lee, Younghwan Kim, Jinman Choi, Jongkil Kim, Jinchul Choi

Area 6311.13 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Yongkwan Kim

Structure THE KUJO Co., Ltd

Machine Electricity HANA Consulting Engineers Co., Ltd

Lighting EONSLD

Constructor TAESONG Construction Co., Ltd

Site Area 3,576.87 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The characteristics of space where people like Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, The Beatles, and Steve Jobs who delivered innovative thinking and message mostly stayed was freedom and expandability. In their youth, unusual but magnificent and cozy places like barn, storage, factory, and garage were the source of inspiration for their creative thinking. This BARN was an excellent functional and emotional space typology where amplifies ventilation, three dimensional expandability, and emotional inspiration through depth in space.

Design seeks for esthetics which practicality and sensibility are well balanced. We suggest newly interpreted DESIGN BARN as a typology of lab where handles designs that are endlessly creative and challenging for innovative thinking.

We expect a birth and reaction of innovative thoughts for our next generation through people who work, research, and visit this lab.