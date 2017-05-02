World
  7. Stanford Apple Store / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson

Stanford Apple Store / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson

  • 13:00 - 2 May, 2017
Stanford Apple Store / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson
Stanford Apple Store / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson, © Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Roy Zipstein +12

  • Architects

    Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson

  • Location

    Stanford Shopping Center, 379 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, CA 94304, United States

  • Design Principal

    Karl A. Backus, FAIA

  • Project Manager

    Michael Waltner, RA

  • Design Team

    Dan Yoder, Designer / David Andreini, AIA / Tina Lindinger, AIA / Joe DiNapoli, RA / Andrew Hamblin, RA / George Bradley, AIA

  • Contractor

    Pepper Construction

  • Structural

    Umerani Associates

  • MEP

    WSP Group

  • Civil

    BKF

  • Lighting

    ISP Design

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Hufton + Crow, Roy Zipstein
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

From the architect. Apple has always demonstrated its immense appreciation for design, whether in the hands of the customer or in the manner through which they present their products in store. Located uniquely within the Palo Alto Shopping Center, this pavilion respects the expectations of the brand while introducing new and evolutionary ways to reinterpret 13 years of tradition.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

It doesn’t take long to recognize the brand—the transparent glass extending prominently from floor to ceiling, the soft stainless steel shimmering below the canopy upon approach, the warm stone anchoring the pavilion within its context, and the apple glowing white in anticipation of entry.

© Roy Zipstein
© Roy Zipstein

At the heart of the customer experience is the product, and for that reason, the space is designed around their display. However, in this location the customer experience begins before they even walk through the door. The store’s incredible transparency blends the outdoor public space with the indoor retail space, encouraging passersby to flow into and through the wooden tables and then back out to the surrounding plaza.

© Roy Zipstein
© Roy Zipstein

With 180 lineal feet of storefront glass and three entrances, rarely has this brand’s store been so visually recognizable and physically accessible. With the structural support of slender glass fins along the facade, the front room of the store is column-free, enabling customers to browse and explore, uninhibitedly, the variety of products that line the wooden tables.

Exploded axonometric
Exploded axonometric

As one moves from the front room to the back, the atmosphere changes to a feeling of enclosure. The ceiling gives way to a tremendous glass roof, sunlight plays along the floor, and the sounds of customer activity quiets down. Dedicated to service, training and accessory retail display, the sense of privacy supports the company’s ambition for a place of gathering and learning.

© Roy Zipstein
© Roy Zipstein

Delicate stainless steel beams support the gently arching glass roof, and the stone walls stand visibly in harmony with the sky above. A careful balance of tint, dot-patterned frit, and high performance coating allows modulated daylight to fill the space while maintaining comfort year-round.

© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Store United States
Cite: "Stanford Apple Store / Bohlin Cywinksi Jackson" 02 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870365/stanford-apple-store-bohlin-cywinksi-jackson/>
