World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Foster + Partners
  6. 2017
  7. Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners

Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners

  • 09:00 - 3 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners, © Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

© Nigel Young © Nigel Young © Nigel Young © Nigel Young +17

  • Architects

    Foster + Partners

  • Location

    Financial Centre Road - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nigel Young
Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

From the architect. Apple Dubai Mall is reinventing the traditional introverted idea of mall-based retail as a more outward looking experience that engages with the spectacle of urban life. Its design is a highly innovative response to the culture and climate of the Emirates, while also demonstrating Apple’s pioneering ambition to create inspirational civic spaces for all.

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Located in Dubai Mall – one of the most visited urban centres in the world, attracting over 80 million visitors every year since 2014 – the new Apple Dubai Mall occupies the most pivotal position in the city, alongside the iconic Burj Khalifa and overlooking the famous Dubai Fountains. Spanning over two floors, it embraces the theatre of the fountains with a sweeping 186-foot (56.6 metre) wide and 18- foot (5.5 metre) deep terrace – a first for any Apple Store – with unparalleled views of the spectacular setting and the incredible choreographed display. 

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

The design of Apple Dubai Mall is a celebration of the sun, using the abundant daylight to create a special ambience within. Reinterpreting the traditional Arabic Mashrabiya, innovative, ‘Solar Wings’ gently shade the outside terrace during the day and open majestically during the evening to reveal the ‘best seat in the house’ with a breath-taking view of the waterside promenade and fountains. With their movement path inspired by a falcon spreading its wings, the ‘Solar Wings’ are in itself a theatrical experience – an integrated vision of kinetic art and engineering. The wings have been carefully crafted to inspire delight, a delicate combination of form and function.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Made entirely of lightweight carbon fibre, each wing has multiple layers of tubes forming a dense net. Following an in-depth study of sun angles, the rods have been distributed in higher concentration where the solar radiation is the most intense over the year. The unique pattern allows clear views out for people standing on both levels of the store, and the sunlight streaming through the wings casts dappled shadows deep into the interior.

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Access to the store is through full height, glazed pivoting doors on both levels, directly from Dubai Mall. The Avenue, a specially designed area for accessories display, on the lower level along with Apple’s signature display tables sits in the midst of a grove of trees, creating a calm environment to experience Apple’s latest products. Apple Dubai Mall will also launch Apple’s new global in-store experience, ‘Today at Apple’ – where New Creative Pros, the liberal arts counterpart of Apple’s technical Geniuses, will offer individual advice and training on photography, filmmaking, art and design and more.

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

The new shaded terrace features nine substantial trees within large planters incorporating seating for visitors to sit, relax and enjoy the view. The planters will rotate mechanically to ensure that the trees receive even sunlight. The terrace will offer the communities of Dubai a new vantage point – furthering Apple’s commitment to the communities they are part of.

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Store United Arab Emirates
Cite: "Apple Dubai Mall / Foster + Partners" 03 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870357/apple-dubai-mall-foster-plus-partners/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »