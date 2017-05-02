Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

-
Architects
LocationIbaraki Prefecture, Japan
Architect in ChargeYamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
Area98.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Project ManagerSmart Design Association Co.,Ltd / Daisuke Suga
Book DirectionBACH / Yoshitaka Haba
From the architect. Daigo Town, in Ibaraki Prefecture is built on the edges of abundant woodlands on the surrounding mountains. “Edges of the Forest” is a project to connects the residents, the town and the forest. Using only scraps from local lumber mills, a cafe, bookstore, shared office and event space was created using the “edges” of the local forest.
Placemaking at the hands of the local residents brings people together and a space for all was the result.
