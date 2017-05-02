Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

+20

Project Manager Smart Design Association Co.,Ltd / Daisuke Suga

Book Direction BACH / Yoshitaka Haba More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Daigo Town, in Ibaraki Prefecture is built on the edges of abundant woodlands on the surrounding mountains. “Edges of the Forest” is a project to connects the residents, the town and the forest. Using only scraps from local lumber mills, a cafe, bookstore, shared office and event space was created using the “edges” of the local forest.

Placemaking at the hands of the local residents brings people together and a space for all was the result.