  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Japan
  5. Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
  6. 2017
  7. Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop

  • 19:00 - 2 May, 2017
Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop
© Akihiro Kawauchi
© Akihiro Kawauchi

  • Project Manager

    Smart Design Association Co.,Ltd / Daisuke Suga

  • Book Direction

    BACH / Yoshitaka Haba
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Akihiro Kawauchi
© Akihiro Kawauchi

From the architect. Daigo Town, in Ibaraki Prefecture is built on the edges of abundant woodlands on the surrounding mountains. “Edges of the Forest” is a project to connects the residents, the town and the forest. Using only scraps from local lumber mills, a cafe, bookstore, shared office and event space was created using the “edges” of the local forest.

© Akihiro Kawauchi
© Akihiro Kawauchi
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Akihiro Kawauchi
© Akihiro Kawauchi

Placemaking at the hands of the local residents brings people together and a space for all was the result.

© Akihiro Kawauchi
© Akihiro Kawauchi
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Community Center Japan
Cite: "Sayanomoto Clinic / Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop" 02 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870350/sayanomoto-clinic-yamazaki-kentaro-design-workshop/>
