World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Metaform and The Space Factory Win Competition for World Expo Luxembourg Pavilion

Metaform and The Space Factory Win Competition for World Expo Luxembourg Pavilion

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Metaform and The Space Factory Win Competition for World Expo Luxembourg Pavilion
Save this picture!
Metaform and The Space Factory Win Competition for World Expo Luxembourg Pavilion, © Metaform - Vyonyx
© Metaform - Vyonyx

Metaform architects and The Space Factory scenographers have won the competition for the Luxembourg Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, which is centered on the theme of “opportunity.”

Inspired by a Möbius strip, in which a twisted and folded ribbon has no beginning and no end, the winning pavilion proposal is modeled around the concept of “cradle to cradle” and the circular economy.

© Metaform © Metaform - Vyonyx © Metaform © Metaform +12

Save this picture!
© Metaform
© Metaform

With a blurred distinction between the interior and exterior, the pavilion features a ramp entrance that leads into a central, multifunctional space on the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Metaform
© Metaform

The visitor is moving between inner and outer protective skins, hence the feeling of being in and out at the same time. The proportions of the space change constantly, in terms of width, height, depth, view, perspective. Due to its very particular and unique landscape, Luxembourg City offers similar changes in perception. The aim was to give a hint of this experience while moving inside the pavilion too, explained the architects. 

Save this picture!
© Metaform
© Metaform

A single face of the building “ribbon” comprised the floor, wall, and ceiling, creating a “multilayered scenography canvas.”

Scenography and architecture are complementary, allowing the visitor to merge with the exhibition. In didactic, interactive and intuitive way, different projections and animations show the country and its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
© Metaform
© Metaform

The ground floor of the pavilion features a VIP suite, administration unit, storage space, and restrooms. The second, and highest, floor is “dedicated to the space-themed exhibition.” To return to the ground floor from here, visitors can utilize stairs, elevators, or an unconventional slide through a picturesque green patio.

Save this picture!
© Metaform - Vyonyx
© Metaform - Vyonyx

The proposed pavilion is like the country: small and ambitious, intriguing and reassuring, and above all generous and open.

Save this picture!
© Metaform
© Metaform

Learn more about the project here.

News via: v2com.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Metaform and The Space Factory Win Competition for World Expo Luxembourg Pavilion" 07 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870303/metaform-and-the-space-factory-win-competition-for-world-expo-luxembourg-pavilion/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »