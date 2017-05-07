Metaform and The Space Factory Win Competition for World Expo Luxembourg Pavilion

Metaform architects and The Space Factory scenographers have won the competition for the Luxembourg Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, which is centered on the theme of “opportunity.”

Inspired by a Möbius strip, in which a twisted and folded ribbon has no beginning and no end, the winning pavilion proposal is modeled around the concept of “cradle to cradle” and the circular economy.

+12

With a blurred distinction between the interior and exterior, the pavilion features a ramp entrance that leads into a central, multifunctional space on the first floor.

The visitor is moving between inner and outer protective skins, hence the feeling of being in and out at the same time. The proportions of the space change constantly, in terms of width, height, depth, view, perspective. Due to its very particular and unique landscape, Luxembourg City offers similar changes in perception. The aim was to give a hint of this experience while moving inside the pavilion too, explained the architects.

A single face of the building “ribbon” comprised the floor, wall, and ceiling, creating a “multilayered scenography canvas.”

Scenography and architecture are complementary, allowing the visitor to merge with the exhibition. In didactic, interactive and intuitive way, different projections and animations show the country and its inhabitants.

The ground floor of the pavilion features a VIP suite, administration unit, storage space, and restrooms. The second, and highest, floor is “dedicated to the space-themed exhibition.” To return to the ground floor from here, visitors can utilize stairs, elevators, or an unconventional slide through a picturesque green patio.

The proposed pavilion is like the country: small and ambitious, intriguing and reassuring, and above all generous and open.

