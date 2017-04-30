World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Upcoming App Promises to Create Basic 3D Models of Existing Spaces in 1 Minute

Upcoming App Promises to Create Basic 3D Models of Existing Spaces in 1 Minute

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Upcoming App Promises to Create Basic 3D Models of Existing Spaces in 1 Minute
This Virtual Reality article is sponsored by:
Saint-Gobain is not responsible for, and expressly disclaims liability for, damages of any kind arising out of use, reference to or reliance on any information contained on this site. No guarantee is given by Saint-Gobain that the information is correct, complete or up-to-date or will not infringe any copyright or other intellectual property right and Saint-Gobain does not endorse any of the information contained on this site. Although the ArchDaily website may provide links to other internet resources, including web sites, Saint-Gobain is not responsible for the accuracy or content of information in these sites. Links from the ArchDaily website to third-party sites do not constitute an endorsement by Saint-Gobain of the parties of their products or services.
Save this picture!
Upcoming App Promises to Create Basic 3D Models of Existing Spaces in 1 Minute, via screenshot from model on Sketchfab
via screenshot from model on Sketchfab

An upcoming app, named Walkabout Worlds, is hoping to drastically simplify the process of creating a 3D model of existing spaces. Designed as both a tool for turning 360 photographs into 3D models and for creating photographic 3D walkthroughs for VR viewing, the app has turned heads for its demonstration that a 360 photograph can be converted into a rough, simple 3D model in as little as a minute by selecting key points in the image such as the corners of the room, as shown in the video below.

However, with a little more time, the app can be used to create more refined models and to connect multiple rooms together in a single model:

The app's other main function is to offer an easy way to make and publish walkthroughs of existing spaces, similar to services offered by Google Streetview and similar photographic tours. However, while many other such walkthroughs can lack a feeling of real immersion when viewed in VR, "the 360 walkthroughs [from Walkabout Worlds] are meant to be like a real walkthrough, not just a collection of 360 images with big jumps in between," explains the app's creator Kevin Davies. "They are meant to give you a real sense of walking through a place" by reducing the spaces between successive images, adds Davies. These "walkabouts" can then be published online directly from the app and viewed with Walkabout World's own custom viewer (an example can be seen here).

The Walkabout Worlds app is scheduled to be released for public beta in early May, and will be free to download and publish a small number of models or walkthroughs. To publish more than 5 models or walkthroughs with more than 3 images will require a monthly subscription.

News via Walkabout Worlds H/T 360 Rumors

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "Upcoming App Promises to Create Basic 3D Models of Existing Spaces in 1 Minute" 30 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870289/upcoming-app-promises-to-create-basic-3d-models-of-existing-spaces-in-1-minute/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »