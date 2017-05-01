World
  3. Sketching Tutorials to Keep You Filling up Your Moleskine

Sketching Tutorials to Keep You Filling up Your Moleskine

In an increasingly paperless world, architecture still relies on channeling ideas by hand. Sketching has endured as the method of choice for designers to communicate with clients, the public, and each other. As we have previously reported, the George Architect YouTube channel, managed by Reza Asgaripour and Avdieienko Heorhii, is devoted to bringing sketching techniques and ideas to the wider world, with a series of tutorials on everything from light and shade to three-point perspectives.

Watch a selection of tutorials below, and on the George Architect YouTube channel here

These Sketching Tutorials Will Make You Want to Bust Out Your Moleskine Right Now Even as architecture moves deeper into the digital realm, drafting and rendering by hand remains quintessential to the craft. The George Architect channel on YouTube-managed by Reza Asgaripour and Avdieienko Heorhii-aims to inspire both practitioners and fans of architecture by demonstrating new ways of depicting the built environment with impeccable style.

