  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Fujiwarramuro Architects
  6. 2016
  7. House in Minami-tanabe / Fujiwaramuro architects

House in Minami-tanabe / Fujiwaramuro architects

  • 22:00 - 4 May, 2017
House in Minami-tanabe / Fujiwaramuro architects
House in Minami-tanabe / Fujiwaramuro architects, © Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

© Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano © Toshiyuki Yano +24

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

From the architect. The existing row house on this long, narrow property measuring 3.75 m across and 16.92 m deep was torn down to make way for a new residence. The design adapts to the distinctive site by playing up deep lines of sight. Segmented split-level floors overlap with one basement and three above-ground floors, providing visual outlets in a number of directions. The basement contains a multi-purpose space, the first floor an entryway, the second floor a combined living-dining-kitchen area and desk space, the third floor bedrooms and bathrooms, and above that there is a rooftop area.  

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Scattered staircases connecting the split-level floors create multiple up-down circulation routes, giving form to an image of wandering through the house rather than moving monotonously within it. The nature of the site is ill-suited to gazing at exterior views, so we approached the interior as a landscape of its own. Residents are able to stand or sit at various spots inside the house and enjoy this interior landscape. The idea was not simply to design a place for spending time but rather to think about time.  

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Section
Section
© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano

Outside, a stainless-steel chain curtain hangs across the façade. It can be closed to gently deflects prying eyes or opened to provide a feeling of expansiveness. While people tend to associate stainless steel curtains with the hardness of metal, when used on a building-sized scale, they flutter in the wind and convey a surprisingly soft impression. The result is a façade that lets in light while maintaining privacy during the day, and at night turns into a glittering veil illuminated by the interior lighting.

© Toshiyuki Yano
© Toshiyuki Yano
Cite: "House in Minami-tanabe / Fujiwaramuro architects" 04 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870210/house-in-minami-tanabe-fujiwaramuro-architects/>
