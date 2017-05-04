House in Minami-tanabe / Fujiwaramuro architects

+24

Architects Fujiwarramuro Architects

Location Osaka, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Architects in Charge Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro

Area 92.36 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Toshiyuki Yano

Site area 63.45 m2 More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The existing row house on this long, narrow property measuring 3.75 m across and 16.92 m deep was torn down to make way for a new residence. The design adapts to the distinctive site by playing up deep lines of sight. Segmented split-level floors overlap with one basement and three above-ground floors, providing visual outlets in a number of directions. The basement contains a multi-purpose space, the first floor an entryway, the second floor a combined living-dining-kitchen area and desk space, the third floor bedrooms and bathrooms, and above that there is a rooftop area.

Scattered staircases connecting the split-level floors create multiple up-down circulation routes, giving form to an image of wandering through the house rather than moving monotonously within it. The nature of the site is ill-suited to gazing at exterior views, so we approached the interior as a landscape of its own. Residents are able to stand or sit at various spots inside the house and enjoy this interior landscape. The idea was not simply to design a place for spending time but rather to think about time.

Outside, a stainless-steel chain curtain hangs across the façade. It can be closed to gently deflects prying eyes or opened to provide a feeling of expansiveness. While people tend to associate stainless steel curtains with the hardness of metal, when used on a building-sized scale, they flutter in the wind and convey a surprisingly soft impression. The result is a façade that lets in light while maintaining privacy during the day, and at night turns into a glittering veil illuminated by the interior lighting.