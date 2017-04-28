World
  3. The Iconic Architecture of Apple Retail Stores

The Iconic Architecture of Apple Retail Stores

The Iconic Architecture of Apple Retail Stores

Yesterday, the Apple Store Dubai officially opened to the public, becoming the tech giant’s 494th retail store to debut since the opening of their very first brick-and-mortar store in 2001 in Fairfax County, Virginia. Since that first occasion, their stores have become synonymous with ground-breaking, transparent design, with Apple even receiving patents for their iconic flagship store and glass staircase designs

With their newest stores, Apple has tried to build what they call a “modern-day town square,” where visitors come not just to shop, but to be inspired, learn and connect with others in an inviting community space.

To mark the Dubai store’s opening, we’ve rounded up 11 of the most iconic Apple stores from around the globe.

© Nigel Young © Nigel Young © Apple © Apple +13

Dubai, UAE / Foster + Partners 

© Apple
© Apple

The newest Apple store features a 186-foot curved storefront and balcony overlooking Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain, equipped with eighteen 37.5-foot-high motorized “Solar Wings” that react to changing climate conditions.

Ginza, Tokyo / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

© wikimedia user Thomas van de Weerd. Licensed under CC BY 2.0
© wikimedia user Thomas van de Weerd. Licensed under CC BY 2.0

Zorlu Center, Istanbul / Foster + Partners

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

In Istanbul, Foster + Partners designed a glass-structured lantern that projects out of the underground retail level, into a reflecting pool.

Westlake, Hangzhou / Foster + Partners

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Amsterdam, Netherlands / AGS Architects

© Apple
© Apple

The Amsterdam store is one of the largest Apple retail stores in terms of products available.

Union Square, San Francisco / Foster + Partners

© Apple
© Apple

Following in their community-oriented mindset, this store went through a major redesign to preserve a nearby fountain designed by sculptor Ruth Asawa.

Brussels, Belgium / Jony Ive

© Apple
© Apple

The Brussels location was the first store designed by Apple's Chief Design Officer, Jony Ive.

Grand Central Station, New York / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

© Apple
© Apple

Pudong, Shanghai / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

© Apple
© Apple

Apple Regent Street / Foster + Partners

© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

5th Avenue, New York / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

© Apple
© Apple

The glass cube at Apple's New York Flagship store received its own patent in 2014.

See all of the Apple store designs here or at Apple's retail website, here.

News via Apple, Foster + Partners.

