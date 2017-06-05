15 Rarely Seen Details Of The Parthenon

Save this picture! Metopes. Corner of the western frieze of the Parthenon. Image © Wikipedia User: Thermos. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.5

The Parthenon, unquestionably the most iconic of the Ancient Greeks' Doric temples, was built between 447 and 432 BC. Located on the Acropolis in Athens, for many architects, it is one of the first buildings we analyzed when beginning our studies. Designed by Ictino and Calícrates, it displays a unique repertoire of architectural elements that can be fully appreciated individually, or for the role they play in forming a complete and magnificent whole.

Simply described, the 69.5 x 30.9-meter building is erected on a stylobate of three steps, with a gabled roof raised upon a post and lintel structure formed by Doric columns—17 on its sides and 8 on each end—which support an entablature composed of an architrave, a frieze, and a cornice. On each gable were triangular pediments with sculptures that represent the "Birth of Athena" on the East and the "Contest Between Athena and Poseidon" on the West.



Take a look at some of these elements in detail, through this set of high-resolution images.

Western Entablature and Columns

Save this picture! Western Entablature and Columns. Image © Wikipedia User: MM. Licensed Under Public Domain

Eastern Pediment

Save this picture! Eastern pediment. Image © Wikipedia User: Dorieo. Licensed Under Public Domain

Capital

Save this picture! Chapiteau. Image © Wikipedia User: Codex. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

Sculptures of the Northwest Corner of the Pediment

Save this picture! Sculptures of the Northwest Corner of the Pediment. Image © Wikipedia User: Ken Russell Salvador. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0

South Metope. Lapith Fighting a Centaur

Save this picture! Lapith fighting a centaur. South Metope. Image © Wikipedia User: Jastrow. Licensed Under Public Domain

Eastern Pediment. Horse Head

Save this picture! Sculptured Horse Head. Eastern Pediment. Image © Wikipedia User: Rabe!. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

Eastern Pediment. Horse Head

Save this picture! Sculptured Horse Head. Eastern Pediment. Image © Wikipedia User: Guillaume Piolle. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

North edge. Head of Lion

Save this picture! North edge. Head of Lion. Image © Wikipedia User: Jebulon. Licensed Under Public Domain

Eastern Pediment

Save this picture! Eastern pediment. Image © Wikipedia User: Fingalo. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0 Germany

Eastern Pediment

Save this picture! Eastern pediment. Image © Wikipedia User: Dimitris Kamaras. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0

Ionic Frieze behind the Outer Peristyle

Save this picture! Ionic Frieze behind the Outer Peristyle. Image © Wikipedia User: Marcus Cyron. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0

Ionic Frieze

Save this picture! Ionic Frieze. Image © Wikipedia User: Marcus Cyron. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 2.0

Internal View

Save this picture! Internal View. Image © Wikipedia User: Mstyslav Chernov. Licensed Under CC BY-SA 3.0

Western Side