MA House / e| arquitectos

+ 26

Architects e| arquitectos

Location León, Mexico

Architects in charge Fabián Marcelo Escalante Hernández

Design Team Montserrat Vázquez, Marcela Arboleda, Marlene Rama, Gerardo Medina, Francisco Vázquez, Lilian Aguirre, Selene Aguilar

Area 267.0 m2

Project year 2015

Photographs Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello , Francisco Vázquez

Rendering Francisco Carranza (Origa-Mee)

Client Mariana Vargas / Armando Flores More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. MA House is a 267.5 sqm (2879.3 sqft) residential project, located in León, Guanajuato, México.

A rock base is proposed in order to level and respond to the natural site's slope. The shape of the house is simple and compact, with the purpose of having a standard building process, making its development economic, while accomplishing the local constructive/design requirements.

A series of blocks, with different programs are created, taking advantage of the context. The floor level makes up the social block, with an essence of amplitude, and the juxtaposing of spaces, without "boundaries", by hand of a double height living room, which is present immediately after entering the enclosure.

The stairs become a sculptural element, as it works as the bond between the social and private blocks, which has a clear and discreet presence from any level of the house. The first level concentrically connects the bedrooms, studio and bathroom, creating a wide sight and feel, making it work as the main transition area.

The main volume in the front facade respond as the main bedroom, presenting a steel materiality, in order to create an imposing volume, against the traditional materiality like brick and wood along the other bedroom volumes and facade. The materials were chosen in order to create a gesture of contrast between traditional and modern constructive methods.