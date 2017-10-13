World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. e| arquitectos
  6. 2015
  7. MA House / e| arquitectos

MA House / e| arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MA House / e| arquitectos
Save this picture!
MA House / e| arquitectos, © Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello

© Francisco Vázquez © Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello © Francisco Vázquez © Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello + 26

  • Architects

    e| arquitectos

  • Location

    León, Mexico

  • Architects in charge

    Fabián Marcelo Escalante Hernández

  • Design Team

    Montserrat Vázquez, Marcela Arboleda, Marlene Rama, Gerardo Medina, Francisco Vázquez, Lilian Aguirre, Selene Aguilar

  • Area

    267.0 m2

  • Project year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello , Francisco Vázquez
Save this picture!
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello

From the architect. MA House is a 267.5 sqm (2879.3 sqft) residential project, located in León, Guanajuato, México.

Save this picture!
Zoning
Zoning
Save this picture!
Front Perspective
Front Perspective

A rock base is proposed in order to level and respond to the natural site's slope. The shape of the house is simple and compact, with the purpose of having a standard building process, making its development economic, while accomplishing the local constructive/design requirements.

Save this picture!
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello

A series of blocks, with different programs are created, taking advantage of the context. The floor level makes up the social block, with an essence of amplitude, and the juxtaposing of spaces, without "boundaries", by hand of a double height living room, which is present immediately after entering the enclosure.

Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

The stairs become a sculptural element, as it works as the bond between the social and private blocks, which has a clear and discreet presence from any level of the house. The first level concentrically connects the bedrooms, studio and bathroom, creating a wide sight and feel, making it work as the main transition area.

Save this picture!
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello

The main volume in the front facade respond as the main bedroom, presenting a steel materiality, in order to create an imposing volume, against the traditional materiality like brick and wood along the other bedroom volumes and facade. The materials were chosen in order to create a gesture of contrast between traditional and modern constructive methods.

Save this picture!
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello
© Paulina Vaqueiro Toriello
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "MA House / e| arquitectos" [Casa MA / e| arquitectos] 13 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870179/ma-house-e-arquitectos/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »