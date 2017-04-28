World
Single Family House on a Slope / Dost

Single Family House on a Slope / Dost
© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau
© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau

© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau

© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau
© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau

From the architect. This single family house is on a steep southern slope that leads to the centre of the village.
The polygonal shape of the building is determined by its pitched roof, which is set by the area’s regulations, and by its position on a hill.

Ground Floor plan
Ground Floor plan

An introvert north facade contrasts strongly with the other facades, which are symmetrical and open to the views. The windows on the south, east and west façade are carefully designed and positioned in a dialogue with the slope.

© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau
© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau
South Elevation + Section 1
South Elevation + Section 1

As for the interior, the program is split vertically: the public area is on the first floor and the private area on the ground floor. The use of natural and rough materials, such as concrete and wood, create the perfect stage to display the owners’ passion for art and valuable furniture.

© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau
© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau

The functional spaces such as the kitchen and the bathroom are held in a central volume. A clever strategy that allows all the surrounding space to be used freely as the living area.

© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau
© Andrin Winteler | bürobuerau
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Single Family House on a Slope / Dost" 28 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
