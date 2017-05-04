World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Dost
  6. 2014
  7. Hemishofen House / Dost

Hemishofen House / Dost

  • 03:00 - 4 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hemishofen House / Dost
Save this picture!
Hemishofen House / Dost, © Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau

© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau © Andrin Winteler - bürobureau © Andrin Winteler - bürobureau © Andrin Winteler - bürobureau +19

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau

From the architect. A young family’s dream of living by the river comes true in this house’s unique location: the bank of the river Rhine.

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau

The Hemishofen House is a compact volume with a clear and modern organization. The boundaries between interior and exterior are cleverly dissolved ensuring a strong connection with the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau

The house has 151 m2 and its 5 rooms are distributed over two floors. The ground floor is mainly composed by the living area, which is completely open towards the river; while the first floor is dedicated to the bedrooms. The top floor is therefore conceived as a closed volume with a few incisions which ensure the user’s privacy while providing light and views.

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau

The façade is mostly built in wood and incorporates characteristic elements from the traditional houses in the neighbourhood. The timber frame construction in the ground floor’s façade appears to be strikingly modern yet clearly refers to its context.

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau

Built in an historical setting, the Hemishofen House reinterprets the traditional architecture in its surroundings through a powerful, daring and innovative design.

Save this picture!
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
© Andrin Winteler - bürobureau
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Hemishofen House / Dost" 04 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870123/hemishofen-house-dost/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »