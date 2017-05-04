Hemishofen House / Dost

+19

From the architect. A young family’s dream of living by the river comes true in this house’s unique location: the bank of the river Rhine.

The Hemishofen House is a compact volume with a clear and modern organization. The boundaries between interior and exterior are cleverly dissolved ensuring a strong connection with the surrounding nature.

The house has 151 m2 and its 5 rooms are distributed over two floors. The ground floor is mainly composed by the living area, which is completely open towards the river; while the first floor is dedicated to the bedrooms. The top floor is therefore conceived as a closed volume with a few incisions which ensure the user’s privacy while providing light and views.

The façade is mostly built in wood and incorporates characteristic elements from the traditional houses in the neighbourhood. The timber frame construction in the ground floor’s façade appears to be strikingly modern yet clearly refers to its context.

Built in an historical setting, the Hemishofen House reinterprets the traditional architecture in its surroundings through a powerful, daring and innovative design.