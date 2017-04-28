GERM / Van Staeyen Interieur

+15

Architects Van Staeyen Interieur

Location Willebroek, Belgium

Architect in Charge johan van staeyen & wim clissen

Area 50.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Luc Roymans

"Woow, it is so much better than I could have imagined." That, with a big smile on their face, is a reaction I often get when the kids step into their new 'house'. Because that is what I like to create for them: a house within a house. A space in wich they feel home and safe. With a lot of coziness.

Kids long for that. Their own special place in which they can retrieve. This old mansion, dating from the beginning of the 20th century in a rural Belgian place, was spacious enough to design a high rising volume, the 'child-house'. This volume holds two beds and a top floor. It divides the room into three: left, right and a top-floor. The top floor can be a playing room while the kids are still young and a multimedia place when they turn teenager. Each bunkbed gives to their own desk and side of the room. With different lightning and colour accents the two kids can create their own atmosphere. Besides the beds, the volume holds space for closets and drawers. The pinewood gives the whole place extra authenticity and warmth.