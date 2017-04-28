World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interiors Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Van Staeyen Interieur
  6. 2017
  7. GERM / Van Staeyen Interieur

GERM / Van Staeyen Interieur

  • 09:00 - 28 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
GERM / Van Staeyen Interieur
Save this picture!
GERM / Van Staeyen Interieur, © Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

© Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans +15

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

"Woow, it is so much better than I could have imagined." That, with a big smile on their face, is a reaction I often get when the kids step into their new 'house'. Because that is what I like to create for them: a house within a house. A space in wich they feel home and safe. With a lot of coziness. 

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Kids long for that. Their own special place in which they can retrieve. This old mansion, dating from the beginning of the 20th century in a rural Belgian place, was spacious enough to design a high rising volume, the 'child-house'. This volume holds two beds and a top floor. It divides the room into three: left, right and a top-floor. The top floor can be a playing room while the kids are still young and a multimedia place when they turn teenager. Each bunkbed gives to their own desk and side of the room. With different lightning and colour accents the two kids can create their own atmosphere. Besides the beds, the volume holds space for closets and drawers. The pinewood gives the whole place extra authenticity and warmth.

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Belgium
Cite: "GERM / Van Staeyen Interieur" 28 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870122/germ-van-staeyen-interieur/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »