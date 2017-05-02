Villa in an Historical Park / Dost

+20

From the architect. This project started with a very special commission to build a house for a family that collects art. It is located on a steep hillside in a very silent and peaceful park.

When Dost started designing the villa, there were two very clear core themes: on one hand the position of the villa on a steep terrain, and on the other, the owners’ wish to have an interior picture gallery.

The result is an impressive two storey high courtyard that becomes the villa’s centre. All the spaces revolve around this gallery, which is built with acoustic perforated panels that allow the pictures to be hanged. Furthermore, cubic openings are carefully positioned to grant visual connections between the house’s different habitats and the gallery. The strong dialogue between the space and its content evolves through the house and at the same time defines it.

However, the views are not only oriented towards the inside, but also towards the outside. Thanks to the building’s large frameless windows, the nature is continuously captured and transformed into dynamic art pictures.

Regarding the house’s internal organization, the entrance is at the terrain’s highest point and the living area is therefore on the top floor. As for the ground floor, it is reserved for the bedrooms and private areas.

In conclusion, it is impossible to refer to this house as simply architecture, but as a project where topography, nature, and art become one.