House in Umezu / Koyori + DATT

Architects
LocationKyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Architect in ChargeMasahiko Nakamura
Area92.0 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
From the architect. It is a wooden two-story house located in a residential area of fire prevention zone of Ukyo area in Kyoto city.
The inhabitants are a married couple in their late 20s and their children.
The site is a sunny airy three-way corner lot.
Totally different from the exterior that is made with an industrial finish due to the requirements of fire prevention area; the interior is warm and has opened a wide connection to the east side where the customer expects their future garden extension.
Being a working couple with no matching rest time, enriching everyday family life was sought by placing not just a living room on the first floor, but another living room in the second floor as a private space.
The design has been made with the assumption that, if the family would start to grow, this space will change for a future children’s room.
