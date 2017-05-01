House in Umezu / Koyori + DATT

+13

Architects Koyori, DATT

Location Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

Architect in Charge Masahiko Nakamura

Area 92.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Kosuke Arakawa

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. It is a wooden two-story house located in a residential area of fire prevention zone of Ukyo area in Kyoto city.

The inhabitants are a married couple in their late 20s and their children.

The site is a sunny airy three-way corner lot.

Totally different from the exterior that is made with an industrial finish due to the requirements of fire prevention area; the interior is warm and has opened a wide connection to the east side where the customer expects their future garden extension.

Being a working couple with no matching rest time, enriching everyday family life was sought by placing not just a living room on the first floor, but another living room in the second floor as a private space.

The design has been made with the assumption that, if the family would start to grow, this space will change for a future children’s room.