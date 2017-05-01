World
  House in Umezu / Koyori + DATT

House in Umezu / Koyori + DATT

  1 May, 2017
House in Umezu / Koyori + DATT
© Kosuke Arakawa
  • Architects

    Koyori, DATT

  • Location

    Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan

  • Architect in Charge

    Masahiko Nakamura

  • Area

    92.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Kosuke Arakawa
© Kosuke Arakawa
From the architect. It is a wooden two-story house located in a residential area of fire prevention zone of Ukyo area in Kyoto city.
The inhabitants are a married couple in their late 20s and their children.
The site is a sunny airy three-way corner lot.

© Kosuke Arakawa
Totally different from the exterior that is made with an industrial finish due to the requirements of fire prevention area; the interior is warm and has opened a wide connection to the east side where the customer expects their future garden extension.

© Kosuke Arakawa
Being a working couple with no matching rest time, enriching everyday family life was sought by placing not just a living room on the first floor, but another living room in the second floor as a private space.

© Kosuke Arakawa
The design has been made with the assumption that, if the family would start to grow, this space will change for a future children’s room.

© Kosuke Arakawa
© Kosuke Arakawa
Cite: "House in Umezu / Koyori + DATT" 01 May 2017. ArchDaily.
