The US States With The Most (and Least) Number of Registered Architects

As architects around the country gather for the 2017 AIA Convention in Orlando, the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) has decided to share some initial results from their 2016 nationwide Survey of Architectural Registration, specifically, the number of architects licensed in each state.

The data tracks both the number of resident licenses and reciprocal licenses (licenses for a particular state held by a resident of another state). The 2016 survey found that the number of architects working in the US has held steady, and that architects are working across state lines more than ever before. While the total number architects dropped slightly from the previous year (0.4 percent) to 109,748, the number out-of-state licenses grew a full 3 percent to 126,554.

The number of emerging professionals working towards licensure has also stayed constant, with more than 41,400 candidates currently taking ARE exams or reporting AXP hours.

“Our data confirms that the economy is generating strong demand for initial and reciprocal licensees,” said NCARB CEO Michael J. Armstrong. “We’re also seeing continued growth in the number of architects who hold an NCARB Certificate, which facilitates reciprocal licensure across the United States and in several countries.”

While overall trends in the state metrics tend to follow population distributions, there are several interesting variations in the set. For example, New Jersey, Virginia and New York all seem to have higher ratios than would have been predicted by population alone, while Washington, DC and South Carolina racking up the highest ratio of reciprocal to resident licenses.

Check out this interactive chart below to see how each state stacks up.

To learn more about NCARB’s data and the Survey of Architectural Registration Boards, visit www.ncarb.org.

News via NCARB.