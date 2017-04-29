World
  Visit Over 2,500 Museums Worldwide From Your Desk With Google Arts & Culture

Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum. Image via Google Arts & Culture
Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum. Image via Google Arts & Culture

Technology giant Google, through the Google Arts & Culture project, is offering a different experience in terms of culture. In addition to providing thousands of online exhibits, the project offers the possibility to explore more than 2,500 museums through a feature very similar to Google Street View. Users can virtually visit museums all over the world, the project offers 360° views of places that can often be inaccessible due to financial costs or distance.

Altogether there are 2,779 museums available for virtual visits. Each site has been visited and registered through Google Maps, making even the artworks they house available online. The tool allows visitors to search by the name of the museum, the artist or even the work of art. The descriptions are very detailed, from the date to the material used in of the paintings, sculptures or photographic works. 

Museu de Arte Islâmica, Qatar. Image via Google Arts & Culture
Museu de Arte Islâmica, Qatar. Image via Google Arts & Culture

The Google Arts & Culture platform can also be used as a support for teachers as it brings historical information on cultural movements, materials, and texts related to the museums.

Start your visit here

News via: Canal do Ensino and Google Arts & Culture.

Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Visit Over 2,500 Museums Worldwide From Your Desk With Google Arts & Culture" [Visite mais de 2.500 museus do mundo através do Google Arts & Culture] 29 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pimenta, Amanda ) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870086/visit-over-2500-museums-worldwide-from-your-desk-with-google-arts-and-culture/>
