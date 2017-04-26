See the Proposed Sites of LA's 2024 Olympic Bid

Save this picture! Main Stadium - Future home of the NFL's LA Rams. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

As the race for the 2024 Olympics bid has been narrowed down to just two cities, the LA 2024 committee has revealed the latest plans for its bid. While the central appeal of Los Angeles would be its existing sports and transportation infrastructure (a key concern following the economic struggles of many recent host cities), the city would still see a comprehensive update of venues and several new structures.

+25

As shown in the LA 2024 map, a majority of events would be distributed between 4 main sports parks: Downtown, Valley, South Bay and Long Beach.

Downtown Sports Park

Save this picture! Downtown Sports Park - LA Live Aerial. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

The largest of the proposed locations, the Downtown Sports Park would center around the existing LA Live Sports and Entertainment District. Main venues here would include the Staples Center, the LA Convention Center, LA Football Club Stadium and the LA Memorial Coliseum. Several buildings on the University of Southern California’s campus would be utilized, including the transformation of a baseball stadium into the main swimming venue. The Olympic media village would be located within new USC dormitories.

Save this picture! Downtown Sports Park - Figueroa Corridor. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Save this picture! Downtown Sports Park - Marathon Finish - City Hall. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Save this picture! Downtown Sports Park - LA Football Club - Soccer. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Save this picture! Media Village at USC. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

+25

Valley Sports Park

Save this picture! Valley Sports Park - Aerial. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Located in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, the Valley Sports Park would be a temporary complex that could be easily dismantled following the conclusion of the Games. Canoeing/Kayaking, Shooting, and Equestrian events would feature here.

Save this picture! Valley Sports Park - Equestrian. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Save this picture! Valley Sports Park - Canoe & Kayaking. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

South Bay Sports Park

Save this picture! South Bay Sports Park - Tennis Center. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Located in Carson, the South Bay Sports Park would take advantage of the existing StubHub Center athletic complex, which contains a main stadium, a velodrome and tennis center. The Stadium would host rugby during week one, and the modern pentathlon in the second week.

Save this picture! South Bay Sports Park - Field Hockey & Tennis. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Save this picture! South Bay Sports Park - Stubhub Velodrome - Cycling. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Save this picture! South Bay Sports Park - Modern Pentathalon. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

Long Beach Sports Park

Save this picture! Long Beach Sports Park. Image Courtesy of LA 2024

The Long Beach Sports Park would contain a mix of existing and temporary venues, including two large-scale facilities for water polo and BMX that could be disassembled and repurposed at the conclusion of the their use. Water-based events, such as open-water swimming and triathlon would be held along the waterfront, while sailing would take place at the Belmont Pier. The Long Beach Convention Center and Arena would serve as a warmup facility and as a venue for handball matches.

Other Venues

The Opening Ceremonies would be held at the new LA Stadium at Hollywood Park (slated to open in 2019). The surrounding entertainment complex would provide visitor amenities as well as host archery events. The Olympic Village would be located within dormitory buildings at UCLA.

Learn more and see the full plans for LA 2024, here.

News via LA 2024.