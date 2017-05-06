World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. SuperLimão Studio
  6. 2013
  7. Copan Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

Copan Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

  • 13:00 - 6 May, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Copan Apartment / SuperLimão Studio
Save this picture!
Copan Apartment / SuperLimão Studio, © Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba +16

  • Architects

    SuperLimão Studio

  • Location

    Edifício Copan - Av. Ipiranga, 200 - Centro, São Paulo - SP, 01046-010, Brazil

  • Area

    137.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Maíra Acayaba

  • Team

    Lula Gouveia, Thiago Rodrigues, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Sérgio Cabral.

  • Management of Execution

    Maria de Lourdes Poloni
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

From the architect. Located on the 11th floor of the Copan Building, the apartment signed by SuperLimão Studio had as premise to integrate the spaces. The challenge was to create spans in the project, since the existing structure did not allow to transform the apartment into a loft.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The solution found by SuperLimão was open as much as possible the structural walls. The circulation gained fluidity, increased cross ventilation that enters both sides of the building. 

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The social area also increased with the creation of a TV room from the enlargement of one of the three rooms. The rooms and the TV room are on the front facade, with the protection of the concrete brises characteristic of Copan. The kitchen and the dining room have been installed on the back facade and have natural light from the breeze blocks that line the building - however, hinged windows were added due to the intense wind on the floor.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The concrete was peeled off by SuperLimão to expose the concrete shapes of wood panels and the plaster lining was removed to expose the ribbed slab, widening the ceiling of the living room.

Already the lighting was all apparent in galvanized steel pipes that run through the ceiling and the walls. The industrial language is reinforced in the interiors, on the customer-mounted shelf in steel frame and in the kitchen, with steel cabinets.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The back laundry occupies the area left by the maid's room and is integrated into the kitchen - what separates the spaces is a perforated plate gate that gives more privacy to the areas. And the back bathroom in the new project has become a toilet for the apartment.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments Brazil
Cite: "Copan Apartment / SuperLimão Studio" 06 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870052/copan-apartment-superlimao-studio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »