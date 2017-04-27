World
  6. The Saint George College’s Gymnasium / Gonzalo Mardones V. Arquitectos

The Saint George College’s Gymnasium / Gonzalo Mardones V. Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 27 April, 2017
The Saint George College’s Gymnasium / Gonzalo Mardones V. Arquitectos
The Saint George College’s Gymnasium / Gonzalo Mardones V. Arquitectos, © Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

© Nico Saieh © Skye Chapman

  • Engineering Calculators

    Ruiz y Saavedra Ingenieros.

  • Lighting

    Paulina Sir.

  • Technical Inspection

    Juan Eduardo Mujica.

  • Constructor

    Proyekta

  • Landscaping

    Go Green.

  • Client

    Colegio Saint George.
    More Specs
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

From the architect. The Saint George´s College is located at the foothills of Cerro Manquehue, in the Vitacura neighbourhood, Santiago de Chile, in the middle of a forest that is maintained thanks to the microclimate of a place enclosed under the hill. This school, designed in the 70's by the architect Gustavo Munizaga, responds to a campus typology, with programmatic volumes scattered among the trees, covering the entire terrain and having the hill always present as a backdrop. The original idea takes the option of streets, hallways and squares, where circulations and volumes that compose the classrooms are arranged at the height of the trees foliage.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The new gym is located in the same place where the old one was, also using the terrace used before as recreational courts.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Roof Plan - Exterior Courts
Roof Plan - Exterior Courts
Section
Section

A first consideration was to join this major campus system without interrupting the views to the hill. For this, a building mainly buried was projected, keeping the maximum height of the volume to the same level of the roofs of the original school buildings. A second idea was to create a building able to hold sports activities, both inside and outside. For this, a large roof (fifth façade) was designed, as a support for outdoor courts, replacing the old recreational terrace.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Programmatically, the building was resolved with a large central space that houses a main court (or three of training), stands with seats for 2500 people, stage and athletic training track, two lateral buildings housing each dressing and physical conditioning rooms; also, an upper building that receives the teachers' halls, being its roof a stand to the other courts of the sports complex.

© Skye Chapman
© Skye Chapman
Section
Section
1st Underground Leve Plan
1st Underground Leve Plan

This building, being buried (sixth façade), is illuminated and ventilated by interior courtyards.

© Skye Chapman
© Skye Chapman
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The buried building was completely made of reinforced concrete, reaching twelve meters under the ground level. Concrete with added titanium dioxide was used, allowing the concrete to bleach, and also helping like trees with the elimination of toxic gases produced by cars (photocatalysis). In order to support the upper courts and generate the interior space, seven 50 meter long box-type beams were designed complementing the surface with a 20 cm thick reinforced concrete slab. These beams were divided in three sections in order to be transported, lifted and mounted in their definitive position. The sections were built in factory with pre-stressed concrete, and once placed in its temporary supports, the set was post-tensioned to assemble each beam. 

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The set generated an important structure with a large mass. Given the seismicity of the area, it was necessary to place reinforced concrete walls around the perimeter, capable to withstand the stress caused by an earthquake. The walls were placed in a discontinuous way on three sides of the enclosure to allow the passage of light, stairs and accesses.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Elementary & Middle School High School Chile
Cite: "The Saint George College's Gymnasium / Gonzalo Mardones V. Arquitectos" 27 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
