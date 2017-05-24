World
  7. Hunters View Housing Blocks 5 & 6 / Paulett Taggart Architects

Hunters View Housing Blocks 5 & 6 / Paulett Taggart Architects

  • 17:00 - 24 May, 2017
Hunters View Housing Blocks 5 & 6 / Paulett Taggart Architects
Hunters View Housing Blocks 5 & 6 / Paulett Taggart Architects, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte +14

  • Developer

    Hunters View Associates (John Stewart Company, Lead Developer)

  • General Contractor

    Cahill Nibbi Joint Venture P

  • Project/Construction Manager

    APC International Inc.

  • Landscape Architect

    GLS Landscape Architecture

  • Civil Engineer

    Carlile Macy

  • Structural Engineer

    Structural Design Engineers

  • Mechanical/ Plumbing Engineer

    Timmons Design Engineers

  • Electrical Engineer

    F.W. Associates

  • Lighting Designer

    Auerbach Glasow French

  • Acoustics

    Charles M. Salter Associates

  • Total Units

    53

  • Mix

    2, 3, 4, and 5 bedroom units
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

From the architect. These two new blocks of affordable family housing at Hunters View are part of the first phase of San Francisco’s ambitious HOPE SF program to rebuild the worst of San Francisco’s deteriorated, crime- ridden public housing. With a mix of affordable and market-rate housing, the Hunters View Redevelopment is being completed in three phases in order to allow the existing tenants to remain in the neighborhood. Our design for two city blocks organizes 53 units into two L-shaped buildings per block to form continuous street frontages and surround two secure shared courtyards. Each building contains stacked multi-level townhouses that step down with the street’s slope and reflect the scale, rhythm, and texture of San Francisco.

Isometric
Isometric

Community Outreach
Our team held multiple community meetings with long-time Hunters View residents throughout the design process to identify their hopes for the project and address their concerns. Through our outreach, we identified key issues common to most residents that included: 1) Desire for connection to surrounding communities and jobs; 2) Anxiety about off-site relocation; 3) Need for improved security; and 4) Desire for healthy buildings with good indoor air quality and free of pests and mold.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Responsive Design
With a combined gross area of 67,800 square feet and 53 units of family housing that include 2, 3, 4, and 5 bedroom units, each building contains multi-level and stacked multi-level units. Units are sited to take advantage of steep grade changes and allow residents to enter both the lower and upper units without the need to climb more than one flight of stairs. The apartment buildings are designed to look like groups of individual houses, each with private or shared entry stoops.

Site Plan + Section
Site Plan + Section

Throughout the site, safety and security are addressed by maintaining a combination of high visibility and spatial connections. Two openings into each mid-block courtyard are strategically located to provide maximum visibility from the street. The courtyards are the gathering spaces for each block. Common-use laundry and mailrooms are located off the courtyards as well as many unit entries. Feedback from residents has confirmed that the secure courtyards are helping them to get to know their neighbors and build a sense of safety and community within each block.

© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

Sustainability
Sustainability is one of the core principles for the design of Hunters View, and guides the design of both the buildings and site. Hunters View is certified LEED for Neighborhood Development and individual buildings are Green Point Rated. Each sustainable practice applied to the comprehensive design and construction process helped ensure that the neighborhood and buildings are durable, energy efficient, and provide a high-quality healthy environment for Hunters View families.

Section Scheme
Section Scheme
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments United States
Cite: "Hunters View Housing Blocks 5 & 6 / Paulett Taggart Architects" 24 May 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/870040/hunters-view-housing-blocks-5-and-6-paulett-taggart-architects/>
