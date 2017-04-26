World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses Interiors
  4. Russia
  5. Ruetemple
  6. 2017
  7. Family House / Ruetemple

Family House / Ruetemple

  • 15:01 - 26 April, 2017
Family House / Ruetemple
Family House / Ruetemple, Courtesy of Ruetemple
Courtesy of Ruetemple

  • Architects

    Ruetemple

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Architect in Charge

    Alexander Kudimov, Daria Butahina

  • Area

    160.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Ruetemple
Courtesy of Ruetemple
From the architect. A two-storied house for a young family is located in the suburbs of Moscow.
We took up the project, when the site consisted of just an external frame without internal walls, and we could still influence the architecture and créate a quality living space.

Courtesy of Ruetemple
We dismantled part of the beams between the floors and totally changed the layout designed within the framework of the developer’s standard project.

Axon 1
Axon 1

The family spends most of its time together in a common area, therefore we decided to arrange small bedrooms on the second floor, while making the first floor open and spacious in all three coordinates, including the height of the premises.

Courtesy of Ruetemple
The space of the two floors is formed around a white structure including a staircase to the second floor. Under the staircase there’s a children’s area. A lounge area is located above the staircase.

Courtesy of Ruetemple
Courtesy of Ruetemple
Courtesy of Ruetemple
The first floor also includes open areas of the kitchen, dining room, living room and the children’s area. Three bedrooms on the second floor are located in the overhanging structures with windows. The interior itself was made as simple as possible: only white and wood. Almost all the furniture is integrated into the interior and is made of pine and beech.

Courtesy of Ruetemple
Courtesy of Ruetemple

