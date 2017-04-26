Family House / Ruetemple

+46

Architects Ruetemple

Location Moscow, Russia

Architect in Charge Alexander Kudimov, Daria Butahina

Area 160.0 ft2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Courtesy of Ruetemple

From the architect. A two-storied house for a young family is located in the suburbs of Moscow.

We took up the project, when the site consisted of just an external frame without internal walls, and we could still influence the architecture and créate a quality living space.

We dismantled part of the beams between the floors and totally changed the layout designed within the framework of the developer’s standard project.

The family spends most of its time together in a common area, therefore we decided to arrange small bedrooms on the second floor, while making the first floor open and spacious in all three coordinates, including the height of the premises.

The space of the two floors is formed around a white structure including a staircase to the second floor. Under the staircase there’s a children’s area. A lounge area is located above the staircase.

The first floor also includes open areas of the kitchen, dining room, living room and the children’s area. Three bedrooms on the second floor are located in the overhanging structures with windows. The interior itself was made as simple as possible: only white and wood. Almost all the furniture is integrated into the interior and is made of pine and beech.